Ruto: I will not allow sabotage of Lamu refinery investment

President William Ruto has warned those opposing the planned Lamu oil refinery against using court cases to block the project, accusing unnamed critics of working behind the scenes to frustrate major investments in Kenya.

Speaking in Fulugani, Kwale County, on Tuesday, Ruto claimed that some people who had publicly backed the refinery were sponsoring legal action aimed at stopping the project. He accused them of using “selfishness” and “extortionism” to interfere with investors and said his administration would not allow further efforts to derail investments.

“They sponsor people to go to court to stop matters concerning Lamu because of hatred and because of issues that are not clear,” Ruto said.

The President’s remarks came after the Malindi Environment and Land Court ordered parties to maintain the status quo on the land where the refinery is proposed until October 14, when a case brought by 133 Chandavai residents will be heard.

The residents have told the court that their families have lived on and cultivated the land for generations. They are challenging the project over claims relating to ancestral land rights and compensation.

President William Ruto hands over a title deed to elderly man in Kilifi on September 29, 2026.

PHOTO/PCS

Ruto also took issue with critics who have questioned the economic case for the refinery, accusing unnamed individuals of attempting to discourage investment through economic arguments.

“Some pseudo-economists are trying to give us a lecture on the investment of the refinery in Lamu. I want to tell them: we know your plans, we can read your footprints,” he said.

He said foreign direct investment in Kenya had risen from $1.6 billion when he assumed office in 2022 to $3.1 billion. According to Ruto, the planned Dangote investment could raise the figure to between $6 billion and $7 billion.

“You have undermined investment in the Republic of Kenya,” Ruto said. “We cannot allow you, with your selfishness, with your extortionism, to undermine investment in Kenya.”

The President cited Dangote’s previous efforts to establish a cement factory in Kenya, as well as Uganda’s decision to route its crude oil pipeline through Tanzania rather than Kenya, as examples of what he described as attempts to undermine investment through “extortion”.

“I will not allow you to sabotage any more investment in the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto also rejected calls for investors to meet additional conditions, saying Kenyans who want a stake in the refinery should instead be given the chance to buy shares through the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

“If there is anyone who wants shares in the refinery, let them meet us at the Nairobi Stock Exchange. Everyone will have an equal opportunity to buy,” he said.

The remarks came as Dangote Group CEO Aliko Dangote maintained that the planned September 30 groundbreaking ceremony for the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery would go ahead despite the court order.

Dangote, however, said activities at the site could be affected by the requirement for parties to maintain the status quo.

The proposed refinery is estimated by Dangote to cost between $15 billion and $16 billion and is expected to be completed by 2030.