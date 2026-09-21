Senate committees pushes for burial of 443 Shakahola bodies

Senate committees have pressed the government to expedite the burial of 443 Shakahola victims whose bodies remain at Malindi Sub-County Hospital, saying the prolonged delay must now come to an end.

The call was made during Senate Mashinani in Kilifi County, where the Standing Committee on Health and the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee inspected Malindi Sub-County Hospital and assessed challenges affecting healthcare delivery.

The County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee delegation was led by Vice-Chairperson Senator Beth Syengo, accompanied by Senator William Kisang, while Health Committee Vice-Chairperson Senator Mariam Omar was accompanied by Senator Shakila Abdalla.

The Committees were informed that DCI investigations and DNA examinations on the Shakahola bodies had been concluded, paving the way for the interment process.

Relatives of 14 victims have been identified, while a 21-day public notice is running before a court order is sought to allow the remaining bodies to be interred.

“Four hundred and forty-three bodies cannot remain here indefinitely. The responsible agencies must now conclude this process lawfully and with dignity, while making every reasonable effort to reach affected families before interment,” said Senator Syengo.

Senator Omar called for wider public communication, saying a Gazette notice alone may not adequately reach affected families.

“We need to use radio, television and social media to reach families. This is a sensitive human issue, and every available communication channel should be used before the process is concluded,” she said.

Senator Kisang said the conclusion of investigations should now be followed by decisive action.

“Now that the investigations and DNA process have been concluded, the remaining steps should move within clear timelines so that this painful matter can finally reach a dignified conclusion,” said Senator Kisang.

Senator Abdalla, who served as Vice-Chairperson of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee that investigated the Shakahola deaths, said the Senate would continue following the matter until the 443 victims are accorded a dignified conclusion.

The Committees also reviewed staffing shortages, plans to operationalise an eight-bed ICU by December, outstanding SHA reimbursements and unresolved hospital land ownership issues.