Senate inspects Equalization Fund projects in Kilifi

Senate committees have inspected Equalization Fund projects in Kilifi County on Monday to assess how national resources allocated to marginalised areas are being used and their impact on local communities.

The Senate Standing Committees on Finance and Budget, and Roads, Transportation and Housing conducted a joint inspection of projects in Malindi and Ganze Sub-Counties, covering healthcare, water and road infrastructure.

Among the projects inspected was the Bamba Sub-County Hospital Accident and Emergency Wing, a five-bed facility equipped with an injection room, trauma room and minor theatre.

The Senators also assessed the 7,500-cubic-metre Silalala Water Pan and the installation of high-capacity water pumps at the Ganze and Mulungu wa Mawe stations, amid persistent water shortages in the county.

Senators said there was a need to move beyond temporary water interventions and expand piped water systems to provide reliable access to clean water.

"We realise the need for clean water in Kilifi County," Senator Hamida Kibwana, the Chairperson of the Roads Committee, said.

"There's need for extension of piped water systems rather than relying solely on localized supply points to ensure communities consume clean water," she added.

The delegation also inspected the 500-metre Babadogo–St. Johns Road, which is being upgraded to Cabro standard, and a 400-metre tarmac section of the Katsemerini–Mbogo–Kisiwani Road, which includes culvert drainage systems.

At Kaloleni, the Senators commended completed roadworks while raising technical concerns over drainage alignment and the risk of erosion during heavy rains.

The delegation also assessed progress at the Bamba Sub-County Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the construction works.

"The Bamba Sub-County Hospital is almost done. The contractor has done a good job so far," Senator Tabitha Mutinda, the Vice Chairperson of the Finance Committee, said.

"Overall, we are satisfied that the execution of these projects has been well managed. We will evaluate value for money and determine how best to provide supplementary support through future funding cycles."

Senator Peris Tobiko said the Equalization Fund should continue targeting communities that have historically lagged behind in development.

"It is important that we appreciate the constitutional intent behind these allocations. It was meant to ensure far-flung communities far away from Nairobi receive equal development support," she said.

Senator Boni Khalwale, meanwhile, cautioned that expanding health infrastructure without adequate planning for staffing and operational costs could delay the full use of completed facilities.

"If you don't do forward planning in terms of budget for specialized training, manpower, and long-term demand, operationalizing these facilities will take time," he said.

The committees said their findings will inform a parliamentary report on expenditure efficiency, service delivery and future Equalization Fund allocations to Kilifi County.