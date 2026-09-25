No sewer system: Senate warns Malindi of looming health crisis

Malindi could be heading into a major public health crisis as heavy rains approach, with senators warning that the town’s lack of a sewer system and poor drainage could expose residents to cholera and other sanitation-related dangers.

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has ordered Kilifi County to urgently address the situation and establish working sewerage infrastructure before the expected El Nino rains begin.

The committee made the demand on Thursday, September 24, after inspecting services and infrastructure at the Malindi Municipality Board Offices during the Senate Mashinani oversight exercise.

Senators said they were concerned that Malindi Municipality has no sewer line despite its status as an urban centre and the resources that have been channelled to it over the years.

Committee Chairperson Senator Mohamed Abbas warned that the impact of heavy rainfall could be severe if the sanitation and drainage problems are not dealt with in time.

“I feel for this municipality. If elnino hits, Malindi residents will die of cholera.”

The municipality attained its status in March 2019 and was given 17 devolved functions. Between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 financial years, it received more than Sh916.3 million through equitable share funding and Urban Development Grants.

Despite these allocations, members of the committee questioned the continued absence of basic infrastructure needed to support sanitation and proper service delivery in the town.

Senator Prof. Margaret Kamar said the lack of a sewer system raises questions about Malindi’s ability to operate effectively as a municipality.

“A municipality cannot be a municipality, if it has no sewer line,” Senator Kamar submitted.

The senators also questioned how revenue collected from residents is being used, particularly in light of the poor condition of services.

Committee Vice Chairperson Senator Catherine Mumma pressed the county administration to explain why residents continue to pay rates without receiving adequate services.

“Why are you collecting money from the rates and not delivering services? You’re shortchanging people.”

Municipal officials told the committee that the looming rains had forced them to adjust their spending priorities.

Board Chairperson Suleiman Salim Omar said some planned development programmes had been put aside so that available resources could be directed towards reducing the impact of flooding.

“We have had to collapse some development projects that we are intending to do to make a deliberate effort on tackling the El Nino,” Omar stated.

Municipal Manager Furaha Chome said the municipality has 276 employees, most of whom are engaged in cleaning streets and drainage areas as part of efforts to maintain sanitation.

The committee said such measures could not replace the need for permanent sewerage and drainage systems.

Following the visit, senators resolved to summon Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro to answer questions on the state of infrastructure in Malindi and explain how the county government intends to address the crisis.

The governor will be expected to provide a clear plan for sewerage and drainage development, including the funds to be committed and a definite timeline for implementation.

The committee said the county needs to move beyond short-term measures and put in place permanent infrastructure capable of protecting Malindi residents from flooding and sanitation-related health risks.