Parliament gives surveyor two months to settle Galana-Kulalu land dispute

Parliament has ordered a fresh survey of Galana-Kulalu Ranch in Kilifi County, giving the Director of Surveys two months to establish the disputed boundary between the public ranch and neighbouring community land.

The National Assembly Committee on Implementation issued the directive on Thursday, September 17, 2026, during a sitting held at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office in Malindi, as it moved to revive efforts to settle the long-running land dispute.

The committee, chaired by Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, directed Country Director of Survey Weldon Maritim to work with all parties affected by the dispute and complete the boundary exercise by November 17, 2026.

Wanjala said the process must be completed before the next elections, pointing out that a previous deadline set by Parliament had already expired.

“We must conclude this exercise before we go for elections. The period given has elapsed, and I direct that the stakeholders move with speed and report back to us on November 17,” Wanjala said.

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi backed the order, urging the Director of Survey to take charge of the process while bringing security agencies and other relevant stakeholders on board.

“Parliament has no time to play games. We are a House of records, and our recommendations must be done,” he said.

The new survey is intended to clearly mark the boundary between Galana-Kulalu public ranch and the community land surrounding it.

The land row pits the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) against the Waata and Giriama communities in Kilifi County.

Representatives of the affected communities told the committee that the disputed land is part of their ancestral territory and was subdivided during the colonial period.

They further claimed that the boundaries of Galana Ranch were extended in 2020, affecting land they rely on for their social and economic activities.

The communities said they were willing to cooperate with the Director of Survey and the National Land Commission (NLC) in seeking a lasting solution to the dispute.

The matter has been before Parliament since June 2021, when then-Magarini MP Michael Kingi presented a petition on behalf of landowners from Kilifi and Tana River counties.

Following the petition, the Lands Committee recommended that a fresh boundary survey be conducted within six months after its report was tabled.

The exercise was to involve ADC, the Kilifi County Government, NLC and representatives of the affected communities. However, the deadline passed without the recommended survey being completed.

An ADC representative told the committee that the corporation holds the title to the disputed land and was prepared to take part in the new process.

“We are ready to work with all agencies involved and the community to settle the stalemate on the boundaries of this public land,” the official said.

The National Land Commission, which is responsible for managing public land, also called for the dispute to be handled peacefully.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi and Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed appealed to the affected communities to maintain peace as the new survey gets underway.

The Implementation Committee is scheduled to revisit the matter on November 18 to assess the progress made by the Director of Survey and the other agencies involved.

The fresh exercise is expected to establish a clear boundary between Galana-Kulalu Ranch and neighbouring community land, addressing a dispute that has remained unresolved for several years.