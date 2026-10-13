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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Land Commission

NLC swears in seven commissioners to boost land governance
News

NLC swears in seven commissioners to boost land governance

The new appointees will work alongside existing commissioners to strengthen land governance, enhance transparency, and manage public land. NLC emphasises public participation, resolving historical land disputes, and upholding integrity in delivering its constitutional mandate across the country.

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MPs oppose plan to degazette sections of public forests
News

MPs oppose plan to degazette sections of public forests

The concerns were raised during a meeting of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining in Machakos on Friday, where lawmakers questioned officials from the National Lands Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry over plans to degazette approximately 6,708 hectares of forest land.

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