NLC targets 7,000 old land cases as it issues fresh warning to land grabbers
To make progress, the Commission plans to arrange the cases according to priority, starting with older recommendations once the new regulations are released.
To make progress, the Commission plans to arrange the cases according to priority, starting with older recommendations once the new regulations are released.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Owino said KPA had previously paid Sh1.4 billion through the National Land Commission (NLC) to compensate about 90 families who occupied the area before the development of the LAPSSET project.
The National Assembly Committee on Implementation issued the directive on Thursday, September 17, 2026, during a sitting held at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office in Malindi, as it moved to revive efforts to settle the long-running land dispute.
The National Land Commission (NLC) accounted for the largest share of the hospitality expenditure, spending Sh1.71 billion during the year under review.
The President said the proposed handover was aimed at returning Amboseli to the people of Kajiado County, insisting that his administration would overcome the legal hurdles facing the plan
The land dispute has also raised concerns over security around the polytechnic. The institution told the committee that the alleged encroachment had contributed to insecurity, with students reportedly exposed to serious incidents
The interim orders were issued on August 18, 2026, in Supreme Court Petition E025 of 2026 following a Notice of Motion application by Huelands Limited.
The Court of Appeal had found that the land was surrendered for public use in 1984, meaning the companies could not wait for decades and later return to seek payment for the property.
The audit questioned the Commission's compliance with the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2023, which requires public institutions to ensure that at least five per cent of their workforce comprises persons with disabilities.
The reports provide an extensive record of natural assets found in the three counties and are expected to serve as a key reference in land-use planning, conservation, climate adaptation and future development decisions.
The decision, delivered in Nairobi on Friday by Justices W. Karanja, F. Tuiyott and W. Korir, reinforces an earlier ruling by the Environment and Land Court (ELC), which found that the land on which the two schools sit had already been surrendered to the Government and therefore remained public land.
At the centre of the petition are claims that some hiring decisions may have bypassed constitutional and legal requirements meant to guarantee fairness, openness and equal opportunity in public service.
According to the petition, about 242 acres were set aside for the establishment of Kapkagaron Technical Secondary School, while LR No. 6053, measuring 440 acres, was meant to settle squatters who had no land.
The Commission presented its position before the National Assembly Public Petitions Committee during deliberations on Public Petition No. 18 of 2025 concerning road reserve boundaries and protection of ancestral land in Gitei Village, Kiambu County.
The organisation cautioned that the loss of urban green spaces would have far-reaching consequences for biodiversity, climate resilience, public health and citizens’ constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.
The petition is backed by squatters who say they have historical ties to the area and is rooted in land excisions carried out in 1975 and 1977.
The Commission noted that it is dealing with claims spread across various regions, many dating back years, requiring detailed checks, documentation, and verification before any decisions can be made.
A contested 2.6-hectare parcel in Voi town allocated for an NTSA motor vehicle inspection centre remains unresolved, as court proceedings direct the National Land Commission to investigate competing claims within 180 days.
The new appointees will work alongside existing commissioners to strengthen land governance, enhance transparency, and manage public land. NLC emphasises public participation, resolving historical land disputes, and upholding integrity in delivering its constitutional mandate across the country.
Appearing before the National Assembly of Kenya Committee on Lands chaired by Joash Nyamoko on Tuesday, the Commission Secretary and CEO Kabale Tache outlined the funding gap and its implications for the Commission’s mandate.
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has asked the Ministry of Lands to urgently survey and demarcate disputed Kisumu–Kericho border land after clashes left one dead and three injured.
The concerns were raised during a meeting of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining in Machakos on Friday, where lawmakers questioned officials from the National Lands Commission and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry over plans to degazette approximately 6,708 hectares of forest land.
The appointments were made in line with Article 250(2)(b) of the Constitution, Section 12 of the National Land Commission Act, Cap. 281, and Sections 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap. 7F.
During the vetting session in Parliament, MPs probed whether Saggaf possessed the necessary background in land matters, particularly surveying, to lead the commission effectively.
The NLC emphasized that all acquisition processes were transparent and aligned with legal requirements. As part of the compulsory acquisition procedure, the Commission issued a gazette notice declaring the government’s intention to acquire the land and invited objections from any interested parties.
Mandera East leaders and residents have rejected the reservation of 4,882 hectares of community land for a military camp, citing lack of public participation and demanding revocation of the Gazette order.
The SGR Phase 2B line will start at the Nairobi–Naivasha terminus, passing through Narok, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu, and Ahero before ending in Kisumu.
Small and medium businesses have borne the brunt of delayed payments, with many forced to borrow from banks to deliver goods and services. This has contributed to a surge in non-performing loans as companies struggle to meet their financial obligations.
The SGR Phase 2B line will stretch approximately 264 kilometres, forming a vital connection between the Lake Region and Kenya’s wider railway network.
The surveyors’ body recalled that the National Land Commission was created to protect public land, raise standards in land management, and promote accountability at both national and county levels.