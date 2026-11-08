NLC announces compulsory land acquisition for Muthaiga-Kiambu Road Project

The government is set to acquire 11 parcels of land in Nairobi and Kiambu counties to pave the way for the expansion of Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road and improvements to the Muthaiga-Pangani underpass.

The affected parcels cover a combined 8.37 hectares, with landowners and other interested parties invited to inspect the plans detailing the sections earmarked for compulsory acquisition.

In a notice dated Friday, November 6, the National Land Commission (NLC) said it intends to acquire the land on behalf of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) under Section 110 of the Land Act No. 6 of 2012.

"Notice is given that the National Land Commission intends to acquire parcels of land shown in the schedule hereunder on behalf of Kenya Urban Roads Authority in accordance with section 110 of the Land Act No. 6 of 2012 for Dualling of Muthaiga-Kiambu-Numberi road in Kiambu and Nairobi Counties," the notice read.

The largest parcel earmarked for acquisition is LR No. 12826/2, measuring 4.39 hectares, followed by LR No. 5980/1, covering 1.89 hectares.

Other affected properties include LR No. 80/2/R (0.51 hectares), LR No. 12855/26 (0.44 hectares), LR No. 81/2 (0.36 hectares), LR No. 5918/14 (0.22 hectares), LR No. 4884/1 (0.20 hectares), LR No. 5989/188 (0.19 hectares), LR No. 7022/10 (0.08 hectares), LR No. 5989/183 (0.06 hectares) and LR No. 5989/186 (0.03 hectares).

The Commission directed interested persons to inspect the affected land plans at its offices on the third floor of Ardhi House, Room 305, along 1st Ngong Avenue in Nairobi.

The documents will also be available at the Commission's county coordinator offices in Nairobi and Kiambu during official working hours.

"Notice of the inquiries will be published in Kenya Gazette in accordance with section 112 of the Land Act 2012," the Commission said.

The acquisition is part of a wider Sh38 billion infrastructure project announced by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on October 28, when he said the construction contract had been signed and the contractor was expected to begin work.

Speaking in Kiambu County, Kindiki said the road, which runs from Muthaiga Police Station to Ndumberi, would be upgraded from a single carriageway to a dual carriageway.

The project will create a four-lane road stretching from Pangani through Ridgeways, Windsor, Runda and Kiambu Town to Ndumberi.

It will also feature two service lanes on each side, new bridges at locations including Muthaiga Golf Club and Kirigiti Junction, and overpasses at Mua Road and Tala Road.

Additional features include U-turns at Coffee Garden, Ridgeways and Runda, six footbridges, dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, interchanges and connecting bypasses.