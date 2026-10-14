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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KPC

KPC storm into round of 16 in Cairo
Sports

KPC storm into round of 16 in Cairo

Earlier on Tuesday, day 2 of the championship, the Geoffrey Omondi coached side beat Burundi’s Gender Light Club (GLC) in a one-sided Pool B match, securing straight-sets victory.

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Raila backs plan to sell Kenya Pipeline Company shares
News

Raila backs plan to sell Kenya Pipeline Company shares

KPC is a key player in the country’s energy supply chain and has remained profitable over the years. The government has argued that selling part of it would attract private capital and expertise, modernise its operations, and strengthen its role as a regional logistics and energy hub.

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