Kenya Pipeline profit rises to Sh11.6bn, with Sh5.9bn dividend proposed
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
Geoffrey Omondi's charges had no option but to win in front of a packed MISC, and they delivered with an energetic and disciplined performance, defeating Kenya Prisons 3-0 to retain the 2025/26 KVF National League playoffs title.
The win gives Kenya Prisons a valuable advantage as they head into the second day of the finals needing only one more victory to reclaim the national title.
Munala apologised to KCB supporters for the team's underwhelming league performance but vowed that his players would give everything to win the second edition of the Kenya Cup, scheduled for July 10–11 at the Nyayo National Stadium Basketball Court in Nairobi.
The Kenyan champions produced a dominant performance, controlling the match from start to finish to secure a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-20, 25-15) and lift the coveted title.
Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has advertised a vacancy for Managing Director and CEO following its March 2026 listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Applicants must meet Chapter Six requirements and submit by May 20, 2026.
Earlier on Tuesday, day 2 of the championship, the Geoffrey Omondi coached side beat Burundi’s Gender Light Club (GLC) in a one-sided Pool B match, securing straight-sets victory.
Data tabled before the committee showed that Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) remained the leading imported product, driven by its heavy use in transport and industrial activity across the country.
In a statement released on 8th April 2026, the company emphasised that all its terminals and depots are well-stocked and that petroleum products meet national and international quality standards.
The Initial Public Offering raised Sh106 billion, funds that the government says will be directed to the newly established National Infrastructure Fund. The administration believes the move will help finance major projects without relying heavily on loans or additional taxes.
In a statement issued in Nairobi on February 19, 2026, the CMA confirmed that the offer period, which was initially set to close on February 19 at 5 p.m., will now remain open until Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 5 p.m.
Ruto urged the envoys to safeguard Kenya’s national interests while fostering strategic partnerships that attract investment, expand trade, and support sustainable development.
Last month, KPC invited bids from qualified firms to build the containment structures at its Kipevu, Manyani, Makindu, and Ngema stations. The exact cost of the project has not been made public.
The move, approved by the Cabinet and Parliament, seeks to unlock KPC’s full potential, empower citizens through ownership, and support fiscal sustainability within Kenya’s broader economic reform agenda.
Privatization efforts have faced legal and political challenges over the years, but Parliament has now approved the sale of 65% of Kenya Pipeline Company, with the government retaining 35% ownership.
According to KPC, the fire broke out at 12:40 pm from a manhole at the entrance of the station along Nanyuki Road, raising concerns due to its proximity to the company’s fuel storage facilities.
KPC is a key player in the country’s energy supply chain and has remained profitable over the years. The government has argued that selling part of it would attract private capital and expertise, modernise its operations, and strengthen its role as a regional logistics and energy hub.
Beyond ownership structure, MPs demanded strong safeguards to prevent the emergence of a monopoly.
In his Friday ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the National Treasury must not offer, allocate, transfer, dispose of, or in any way deal with any shares of KPC for now
Members of the joint committees on Energy, and Privatization and Public Debt said they would not approve the process without clarity on the company’s valuation
The bus was carrying employees home after their morning shift when it was struck by an oncoming Kenya Railways train while trying to cross the tracks.
A major recommendation by the ministry is the urgent provision of clean water to the Thange community by drilling new boreholes in areas free from contamination.