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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Pipeline Company

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board
News

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board

KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.

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A titanic battle: KPC vs KCB in CAVB semis in Cairo
Sports

A titanic battle: KPC vs KCB in CAVB semis in Cairo

Geoffrey Omondi’s KPC came up against a familiar DCI side coached by veteran Jeremiah Mukopi, and had to step up in the second set, delivering a clinical 25–12 win to underline their superiority after taking the first set 25–17. They sealed the match with a 25–16 victory in the fourth set to book a place in the semi-finals.

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MPs question fuel shortages despite confirmation of high depot stocks
News

MPs question fuel shortages despite confirmation of high depot stocks

Officials at the depots demonstrated automated monitoring systems showing real-time fuel levels. In Nairobi, tanks were shown holding millions of litres, including 10 million litres of diesel and more than 2.4 million litres of super petrol. Kisumu depots reported over 11 million litres of petrol and about 23 million litres of diesel.

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Senator Omtatah fights IMF bid to exit privatisation case
News

Senator Omtatah fights IMF bid to exit privatisation case

The matter traces back to a petition lodged in January by Omtatah and two other applicants, who fault the Privatisation Act on constitutional grounds. They claim the law was shaped by external pressure from the IMF, particularly through conditions attached to financial support extended to Kenya.

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Pius Mwendwa takes over as acting KPC boss following arrest of Joe Sang
Business

Pius Mwendwa takes over as acting KPC boss following arrest of Joe Sang

Sang’s arrest is tied to an ongoing investigation into claims surrounding the procurement and supply of fuel that is alleged to fall below required standards. The probe has also drawn in other senior officials in the energy sector, among them Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

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Omtatah moves to court to block KPC privatization
News

Omtatah moves to court to block KPC privatization

In a petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, January 2, 2026, Omtatah, alongside CFE Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is challenging the government’s plan to sell 65 per cent of KPC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by March 2026.

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