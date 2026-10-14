Kenya Pipeline profit rises to Sh11.6bn, with Sh5.9bn dividend proposed
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
Kenya Pipeline Company reported a 13% rise in annual profit to Sh11.58 billion and proposed a Sh5.9 billion dividend as cash holdings increased and borrowings declined.
The new route follows a memorandum of understanding and two implementing agreements signed by Kenya and Rwanda in June. The agreements provide the framework for importing, transporting and storing refined petroleum products through Kenya.
KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.
Speaking during a recovery session in Nairobi, Prisons coach Josp Barasa rued missed opportunities that saw his team continue their wait for a national league title, which has now stretched into a fifth year. He, however, said the Kenya Cup presents an opportunity for redemption.
Speaking to Radio Generation about the tournament, KVF Vice President Paul Bitok highlighted its importance, saying that the more competitions available for Kenyan players, the better it is for both clubs and the national team.
The win gives Kenya Prisons a valuable advantage as they head into the second day of the finals needing only one more victory to reclaim the national title.
The newly appointed board members are James Mworia Mwirigi, Fahima Ali Ahmed Zein, Christopher Kibui Maranga, Latoya Ouna, Lawrence Kibet and Mohammed Abdirahman Hassan.
Kindiki noted that the legal framework required to operationalise the fund is already in place and that the government is finalising the remaining processes after securing the initial capital.
The case arises from a contract for the procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of the Line I Replacement Project (the “Contract”)
The development is anchored on JKIA’s long-term master plan running up to 2045, which outlines phased expansion works, future capacity needs and investment priorities meant to reshape airport operations over the coming decades.
The revocation effectively removes the company from the list of institutions previously under full national government control, clearing the way for its new ownership structure to take full effect.
Geoffrey Omondi’s KPC came up against a familiar DCI side coached by veteran Jeremiah Mukopi, and had to step up in the second set, delivering a clinical 25–12 win to underline their superiority after taking the first set 25–17. They sealed the match with a 25–16 victory in the fourth set to book a place in the semi-finals.
Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana says Kenya lacks strategic oil reserves, relying on about 20 days of commercial fuel stocks. He plans a Senate motion to fund 90-day storage infrastructure.
Officials at the depots demonstrated automated monitoring systems showing real-time fuel levels. In Nairobi, tanks were shown holding millions of litres, including 10 million litres of diesel and more than 2.4 million litres of super petrol. Kisumu depots reported over 11 million litres of petrol and about 23 million litres of diesel.
The High Court granted Joel Mburu anticipatory bail set at Sh5 million, with a matching surety, after he filed an urgent application seeking orders to stop what he termed possible arrest and detention linked to the ongoing probe.
EPRA said its surveillance and enforcement teams visited multiple petrol stations to assess availability and compliance, noting that while several stations were still selling fuel, others had already run out and were waiting for fresh deliveries.
The Kenya Transporters Association, in a letter dated Wednesday, April 8, 2026, has called for urgent intervention from key institutions in the energy sector, including the Government of Kenya, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, the Kenya Pipeline Company, and oil marketing companies.
The matter traces back to a petition lodged in January by Omtatah and two other applicants, who fault the Privatisation Act on constitutional grounds. They claim the law was shaped by external pressure from the IMF, particularly through conditions attached to financial support extended to Kenya.
PS Susan Mang’eni has defended Kenya’s fuel scandal probe as a national security issue, backing President Ruto’s crackdown as DCI arrests top energy officials over alleged artificial shortages.
President William Ruto confirmed that Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Joe Sang, and Mohamed Liban are no longer in their positions. The update was communicated through a letter issued by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei on April 4, 2026.
Sang’s arrest is tied to an ongoing investigation into claims surrounding the procurement and supply of fuel that is alleged to fall below required standards. The probe has also drawn in other senior officials in the energy sector, among them Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo.
Kittony, who took over the role in July 2020, officially exited on Tuesday following the expiry of his term. His tenure had been extended by one year in 2025, allowing him to remain in the position longer as the exchange pushed forward with reforms and market expansion efforts.
According to the judge, the petition brings up contested legal issues, including whether it is barred by res judicata and whether the court has authority to handle some of the claims presented.
In its detailed judgment, the court held that the steps taken towards the proposed privatisation were in substantial compliance with the Constitution and relevant laws.
For individual investors, the USSD application offers a quick and convenient mobile option. Interested applicants can dial *483*816# from their registered Kenyan mobile number, with payment integrated via M-Pesa.
The offer opens ownership of one of the country’s most strategic energy assets to local, regional, and international investors, with 5% of the shares reserved for employees under an Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).
In a petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, January 2, 2026, Omtatah, alongside CFE Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is challenging the government’s plan to sell 65 per cent of KPC through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by March 2026.
Speaking in Tororo, Uganda, on November 23, 2025, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Mega Steel Plant, Ruto said the deal was agreed upon during a joint ministerial meeting in Nairobi last week.
National Treasury is proposing to sell a 65 per cent stake in the state-owned petroleum infrastructure giant
President Ruto said the move is part of a broader strategy to expand the country’s capital markets and attract private investment into key state-owned enterprises.