Senators demand answers over Thange pollution and missing restoration

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has challenged the government to take responsibility for the persistent pollution in Thange, accusing environmental regulators of failing to enforce restoration orders against the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) nearly a decade after the contamination emerged.

Kilonzo, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Energy chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang, demanded firm action against government agencies over what he described as prolonged negligence that continues to expose residents to environmental and health risks.

The committee summoned Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director-General Mamo Mamo and Kenya Pipeline Company officials after they failed to appear before the senators to explain their roles in addressing the crisis.

Their absence drew sharp criticism from members, who questioned why the institutions responsible for environmental protection and pipeline operations had failed to attend a parliamentary inquiry into a matter affecting residents' lives.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo questioned the effectiveness of the leak-detection systems installed by KPC, asking why they had failed to prevent or detect the incident.

"You've said the detections are in place so they were not able to detect when this menace is happening?" Maanzo asked.

He further expressed frustration over the continued absence of KPC officials, saying, "This matter has been pending for long, there are no proper explanations why the KPC is not here."

Nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla warned that the matter required urgent intervention, adding, "This is a serious matter and we have to take them seriously to save lives."

Kilonzo told the committee that NEMA had failed to enforce a restoration order against KPC and did not challenge a tribunal decision that subsequently nullified it.

“I would surprise you that NEMA never challenged that court case,” he said, referring to the tribunal's judgment of March 5, 2026.

He said the situation had deteriorated since senators visited Thange in 2025, despite earlier assurances that restoration activities had addressed the contamination.

“The people of Thange are suffering. The environment is getting worse,” Kilonzo said, warning that rainfall could bring petroleum products to the surface, exposing residents through contaminated water and food.

Meanwhile, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Edward Kinyua told senators that KPC had installed leak-detection systems across its 1,342-kilometre pipeline network from Mombasa to Western Kenya.

“We did write to KPC and direct them to install a leak detection system which they've done for all their lines uh from Mombasa to Western Kenya, 1,342 kilometers,” he said.

However, Kinyua acknowledged that EPRA had not conducted fresh soil and water sampling because residents had prevented its officers from accessing the affected area, citing an ongoing court case.

The authority said fresh tests were necessary to establish the levels of hydrocarbon contamination and determine whether KPC's remediation efforts had been effective.

Kilonzo urged senators to exercise their constitutional oversight powers and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“What has happened in Thange is criminal,” he said.

The summons now puts the Environment Ministry, NEMA and KPC under pressure to explain their handling of the pollution crisis and demonstrate what concrete measures they will take to protect the affected community.