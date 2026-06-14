News
KETRACO energises Sh8.4 billion Isinya–Konza power line to boost Konza Technopolis supply
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
The court noted that the residents had endured a range of health issues, including liver and kidney problems, due to exposure to the contaminated water.
A Senate Energy Committee, led by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, said the Kenya Pipeline Company, NEMA and the county government must come together to solve what has become a long-running humanitarian crisis.