NEMA seizes 90,695 banned plastic bags in Nairobi raid, arrests five
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
The change will allow importers applying for NEMA EPR certificates to have their KRA PINs opted in directly through the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP), eliminating the need for manual intervention by NEMA officers
Nominated Senator Betty Montet called on the Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee to provide answers on emissions from cement and steel manufacturing companies operating in different parts of the country.
A National Assembly Implementation Committee has summoned Environment PS Festus Ng’eno to explain delays in removing asbestos roofing from schools, hospitals and other public facilities, setting up a potential escalation if he does not appear.
According to the UGM Party, the dead animals comprised one adult male elephant, nine female elephants and their calves. Preliminary investigations are said to point to the ingestion of cyanide-contaminated tomatoes, possibly linked to the use of highly toxic agricultural pesticides on nearby farms.
Advocate Samuel Barongo Nyamari says the case has been filed in the public interest, maintaining that passengers should not be forced to endure loud music throughout their journeys. He argues that the practice infringes on their rights to dignity, privacy and a clean and healthy environment.
Senators questioned Kenya’s preparedness to tackle industrial pollution, hazardous waste and toxic emissions, while the Environment ministry described the enforcement powers of NEMA, recent inspections and audits, and measures under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.
According to the petitioners, the camp was constructed along a key wildlife movement route used by nearly 1.5 million wildebeest, zebras and other animals during the annual migration.
The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.
Kenya’s Government has acknowledged that rapid urbanisation is outpacing infrastructure development, creating challenges in regulating high-rise buildings, drainage systems and urban planning. The ministry cites enforcement efforts, tighter building-approval requirements under the National Building Code, 2024, and new coordination systems.
The petroleum union also highlighted that long working hours, rotational shift systems, and high-pressure environments are contributing to fatigue and stress
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he cited alleged irregular meetings, weak resident involvement, and possible administrative bias in approvals.
The group says the project includes a large car park and fencing inside a protected zone, despite restrictions in the park’s management plan. They have filed legal action and a Senate petition seeking intervention.
The hearing followed a petition by Zedekiah Adika, who raised alarm over poor accessibility at facilities including Bima Towers, Uhuru na Kazi offices, Mombasa Law Courts, county offices and other state premises.
At the centre of the deliberations was frustration from lawmakers who accused state institutions of repeatedly offering promises while failing to deliver practical reforms.
Illegal dumping and uncontrolled burning of waste were singled out as key areas of concern, with enforcement teams expected to move swiftly against offenders.
Kenya Wildlife Service says it detected abnormal foamy water inflows on April 30 and has started water sampling and enforcement. The suspected contamination enters via the Mlolongo Athi Dam ecosystem, threatening rivers and downstream communities.
In a public notice on March 13, NEMA explained that the certificate is intended to “streamline import processes, enhance regulatory coordination, and improve the ease of doing business by enabling importers to apply for and obtain the required EPR Import Certificate through a single electronic platform integrated with other border regulatory agencies.”
The Kenya National Carbon Registry, overseen by the National Environment Management Authority, is a digital tool built to record, confirm and manage carbon credits and Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes generated from projects across the country.
The Southlands project, launched in March 2025, was presented by government officials as a model development that would deliver 15,000 housing units and a primary school.
The Energy CS defended the South Lokichar oil development plan before MPs, backing higher cost recovery limits while legislators pressed for debt transparency, cost controls and environmental safeguards.
The authorities seized machines and large quantities of plastics, arrested a suspect, and launched ongoing investigations to enforce the ban and protect the environment.
The firm said the development was approved by Nairobi City County, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Construction Authority (NCA), and other relevant agencies.
NEMA has set a December 4 public hearing at Imusali Primary School on the Isulu-Bushiangala underground gold mining EIA in Kakamega, inviting residents and stakeholders to give views before approvals.
Nema Director General Mamo Mamo said counties must now put in place systems and structures that support the implementation of the law, which came into effect on July 8, 2022.
The chemicals, seized in September 2024, were recovered following a coordinated operation targeting a transnational criminal network operating in Namanga.
The agency expects to collect Sh2 billion through the system in the current financial year ending June 30, 2026, and an additional Sh5 billion from ten new regulations scheduled to be implemented this year.