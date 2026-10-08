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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NEMA

Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution
Environment

Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility

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Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill
News

Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill

The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.

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Kuresoi South MP, Joseph Tonui the Chairperson National Assembly Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works during a committiee proceedings in Parliament on 9th June,2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
News

Government admits cities growing faster than planning systems

Kenya’s Government has acknowledged that rapid urbanisation is outpacing infrastructure development, creating challenges in regulating high-rise buildings, drainage systems and urban planning. The ministry cites enforcement efforts, tighter building-approval requirements under the National Building Code, 2024, and new coordination systems.

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NEMA to require EPR Import Certificates starting March 14
News

NEMA to require EPR Import Certificates starting March 14

In a public notice on March 13, NEMA explained that the certificate is intended to “streamline import processes, enhance regulatory coordination, and improve the ease of doing business by enabling importers to apply for and obtain the required EPR Import Certificate through a single electronic platform integrated with other border regulatory agencies.”

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