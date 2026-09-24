NEMA, KenTrade automates permit processing for importers from Sep 28

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) will fully automate the process of opting in Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PINs for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) permits from September 28, 2026.

The change will allow importers applying for NEMA EPR certificates to have their KRA PINs opted in directly through the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP), eliminating the need for manual intervention by NEMA officers.

In a public notice dated September 23, 2026, NEMA and KenTrade said the automated process would be available through the Single Window System and is intended to make the application and processing of EPR permits faster and more accessible.

“Under this enhanced automated workflow, importers can seamlessly have their Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PINs for NEMA EPR certificate applications opted in directly via the Single Window System (Trade Facilitation Platform), completely eliminating the need for opting in by officers,” the agencies said.

The automation comes as Kenya continues implementing its Extended Producer Responsibility framework, which places responsibility on producers for managing products and packaging throughout their life cycle, including after they become waste.

NEMA says its EPR regulations require manufacturers and importers of specified products to manage the full life cycle of those products and their post-consumer waste. Importers are required to obtain EPR import certificates through the National Electronic Single Window System.

The Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, 2024, were gazetted on November 4, 2024 under Legal Notice No. 176.

The regulations establish mandatory EPR schemes and seek to operationalise the polluter-pays principle by extending producers' responsibilities to the management of products and packaging after use.

NEMA subsequently directed manufacturers, importers and brand owners covered by the regulations to register and meet their EPR obligations.

The Authority said importers of products listed in the regulations' First Schedule were required to register with NEMA and pay the applicable fees within six months of the regulations being gazetted.

The framework covers products whose environmental impact extends beyond the point of sale, requiring producers to account for the management of waste generated from products they introduce into the Kenyan market.

The latest automation is therefore expected to affect businesses involved in importing products covered by the EPR requirements, as well as clearing agents who process import documentation.

KenTrade said the National Electronic Single Window System brings together government agencies involved in international trade and allows users to lodge documents, obtain approvals and make payments electronically.

The system currently brings together 42 stakeholders and more than 10,000 registered users, with more than 35 government agencies having their permits, licences and certificates automated through integrations with the Kenya TradeNet System.

KenTrade has previously reported significant reductions in the time and paperwork required to process trade applications through the system. According to the agency, the average number of processes involved in applications has fallen by almost 50 per cent, while the number of documents required has declined by about 30 to 50 per cent.

The agency also says processing times have fallen by more than 50 per cent, while traders can make electronic applications on a 24-hour basis.

KenTrade's strategic plan further shows that transactions on the Single Window System increased from an average of 636,853 annually at the beginning of the 2023/24-2027/28 plan period to 1,057,090 annually by the end of the period covered by the reported figures. The agency also said system availability remained above 99 per cent.

NEMA and KenTrade said the latest enhancement is expected to build on these digital trade reforms by making EPR PIN opting available without manual intervention.

“This enhancement is intended to result in: Fast, seamless and efficient EPR Application and processing, 24/7 Service Availability, elimination of manual intervention, enhanced user experience and improved operational efficiency,” the agencies said.

The two agencies urged importers, clearing agents and other stakeholders to take note of the new process before its implementation on 28 September.

For NEMA, the automation provides another digital channel for enforcing environmental compliance, while for KenTrade it expands the range of government trade services available electronically through the Single Window System.

The agencies said the automated workflow would enable users to complete the PIN opting stage electronically, reducing the need to wait for officers to process requests manually.