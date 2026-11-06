KRA seeks business owners to become Ushuru Mashinani Tax Service partners

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is inviting business owners across the country to join its Ushuru Mashinani Partners Programme, which aims to bring tax services closer to communities through locally based service points.

In a notice on Thursday, KRA called on entrepreneurs interested in expanding their businesses while supporting access to tax services within their neighbourhoods to apply for the partnership programme.

The authority said the initiative would enable businesses to become access points for taxpayers seeking various KRA services without necessarily travelling to the authority's offices.

“Your business could be the next tax service point in your community! Do you run a business and want to grow with KRA? We're inviting business owners to join the Ushuru Mashinani Partners Programme and help bring tax services closer to the people,” KRA said.

The programme is designed to decentralise access to tax services by leveraging existing businesses within local communities.

Under the arrangement, selected businesses will help residents access KRA services at convenient locations, potentially reducing the distance and time required to seek assistance from the authority.

KRA explained that participating businesses would also benefit from expanding their role and reach within their communities by becoming partners in the delivery of tax-related services.

“As a partner, you'll help your neighbours access KRA services right where they are, while expanding your business's role and reach in the community,” the authority stated.

The initiative comes as KRA continues to explore ways of improving taxpayer engagement and making its services more accessible to individuals and businesses across the country.

By using established businesses as service points, the authority seeks to extend its presence beyond traditional service centres and improve access for taxpayers who may face challenges reaching its offices.

KRA has outlined basic technological requirements for businesses seeking to participate in the programme.

According to the authority, applicants must operate a business equipped with a computer and reliable internet connectivity.

The requirements are intended to ensure that participating businesses have the necessary infrastructure to facilitate access to KRA's digital services and support taxpayers seeking assistance.

In its recruitment notice, the authority emphasised the need for business owners to assess whether they meet the requirements before submitting their applications.

“KRA is looking for Ushuru mashinani service partners! What you need: A business with a computer and reliable internet connectivity. Do you have what it takes?” the authority stated.

The notice also encouraged interested entrepreneurs to apply through an online application process.

Business owners seeking to participate in the programme have been directed to visit the KRA website through the link provided by the authority, kra.go.ke/ushuru-mashinani, to submit their applications.

The authority did not specify the number of partners it intends to recruit, the application deadline, the geographical distribution of the service points, or the financial terms governing the partnerships.

It also did not provide details on whether participating businesses will receive commissions, training or other incentives for offering the services.

The Ushuru Mashinani initiative forms part of KRA's broader efforts to strengthen taxpayer engagement by making tax services available closer to the people.

For small businesses, the programme presents an opportunity to take on an additional community-facing role while supporting the government's efforts to improve access to tax administration services.

Interested business owners can access the application information through the authority's official website or scan the QR code published in its recruitment notice.