KRA confirms government suppliers can use both eTIMS and TIMS invoices

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that suppliers doing business with government entities can submit valid invoices generated through either the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) or the Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) under the integrated government payment system.

In a notice dated October 15, 2026, KRA said the integration between eTIMS and the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) supports the validation of invoices from both systems before payments are processed.

The clarification comes as the authority and the National Treasury seek to streamline government transactions, improve accountability and strengthen compliance with tax requirements.

“The integration is intended to enhance transparency and accountability in Government transactions, streamline invoice validation and payment processes and strengthen tax compliance through automated verification of tax invoices,” KRA said.

The authority said the integrated system accommodates both valid eTIMS and TIMS invoices, provided they meet the applicable validation requirements.

“Accordingly, all suppliers conducting business with Government entities are hereby informed that both valid eTIMS and TIMS invoices are accommodated in the IFMIS-eTIMS integration and are subject to the applicable invoice validation requirements before proceeding through the IFMIS payment workflow,” the notice stated.

The clarification means suppliers using either invoicing system can have their invoices considered within the integrated process, although submission alone does not guarantee payment.

Invoices must first pass the required validation checks before moving through the IFMIS payment workflow.

KRA and the National Treasury said they remained committed to supporting government entities and suppliers in implementing and using the integrated system.

The two institutions said the solution was intended to facilitate seamless invoice validation, improve tax compliance and support the timely processing of legitimate supplier payments.

Suppliers seeking assistance have been advised to contact the KRA Contact Centre through 020 4 999 999 or 0711 099 999, or email [email protected].

In the notice, KRA also reminded taxpayers that it would not accept responsibility for payments not received, credited, and validated in the relevant KRA accounts.

The authority urged suppliers and taxpayers to observe the applicable requirements as the government continues to integrate its financial management and tax compliance systems.