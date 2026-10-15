Winnie Odinga joins race for Nairobi's Senatorial seat

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga has announced her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, saying she will work with young people to secure more elective positions.

Speaking during the first anniversary of her father Raila Odinga’s death at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Winnie urged young people across the country to vie for positions ranging from Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to governors and MPs.

“I want young people across this country to prepare to stand. To stand for governor. I want you to stand for Senate. To stand for MCA. Stand for MP,” she said.

Winnie said she had decided to enter the Nairobi Senate race, pointing to the political space created as current Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna pursues higher office.

“As Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see kuna space… That's why I have decided that I'll stand for the Senate of Nairobi County,” she said.

She said her bid would involve young people, calling on them to take a more active role in leadership and the country’s political future.

Her announcement came as she paid tribute to her father, saying she felt his presence most when she was among the people who continued to remember him.

“Dad, I feel you most when I am with your people. When I'm with your people and I see them talk about you, I feel you in them,” she said.

Winnie also challenged political leaders to assess their actions over the past year against the ideals Raila stood for, rather than focusing on political positions or public appearances.

“If Baba Raila Odinga was here today… and he asked, ‘Now where were they in the one year that I've been away. What have you been up to?’ What would you tell him?” she asked.

“Would we tell him how many positions we negotiated, how many photographs we took, how many times we used his name, or would we show him people whose lives became better because we remembered what he stood for?”

She said Raila believed every Kenyan deserved an opportunity to build a decent life, regardless of their birthplace, surname or community.

Winnie joins Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, who has also declared interest in the Nairobi Senate seat as incumbent Edwin Sifuna eyes the presidency in the 2027 General Election.