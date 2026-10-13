Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium confirmed for HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027

World Rugby has confirmed that Nairobi will host one of three HSBC SVNS 2 rugby sevens tournaments in 2027, with matches scheduled for January 23–24 at Talanta Sports Stadium.

In a notice on October 13, 2026, Kenya is on the international rugby sevens calendar as the global competition builds toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

According to World Rugby, the Nairobi event will open the three-tournament SVNS 2 schedule, followed by competitions in Montevideo, Uruguay, and São Paulo, Brazil, in February 2027.

The Nairobi leg will take place on January 23 and 24, before the series moves to Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo on February 20–21. The final event is scheduled for Nicolau Alayon Stadium in São Paulo on February 27–28.

The three events form part of the wider HSBC SVNS competition structure, which brings together national teams in rugby sevens, a fast-paced version of the sport played by seven players per side.

HSBC SVNS 2 forms part of World Rugby’s three-tier international sevens structure, which connects regional qualification to HSBC SVNS 3, HSBC SVNS 2 and the HSBC SVNS World Championship.

The structure gives men’s and women’s teams a competitive route through the international game, with teams seeking to progress to the highest level of the series.

World Rugby Sevens World Series General Manager Sam Pinder welcomed the return of the three host cities, saying the previous season had demonstrated the competition’s importance in creating a pathway to the World Championship and bringing international rugby sevens to audiences around the world.

“With qualification for LA28 coming into focus, every stage of the pathway takes on even greater significance,” Pinder said.

He added that World Rugby looked forward to working with host unions and partners to build on the previous season and deliver three events for teams and fans.

How Kenya performed at the 2026 tournament

Kenya hosted the opening leg of the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2 series on February 14–15, 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi,

Kenya opened its campaign with a 29–12 win over Canada before beating Belgium 33–0. Shujaa then edged Germany 15–10 in a dramatic encounter decided in golden-point extra time after the teams were tied at 10–10.

The home side continued its winning run on the second day, beating Uruguay and Canada to remain in contention for the title.

However, Kenya lost 21–5 to the United States in its final match, finishing third with 12 league points. The US also collected 12 points but finished second on points difference, while Germany claimed the men’s title with 13 points after securing a crucial losing bonus point against Kenya.

In the women’s competition, Argentina won the Nairobi leg, with South Africa and Spain finishing second and third respectively. Kenya’s women finished fifth after losing to Spain on the final day.

The two-day tournament featured 12 teams across the men’s and women’s competitions, with the participating sides competing for points towards qualification for the season-ending HSBC SVNS World Championship series.