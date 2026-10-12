Kenya's Amos Kipruto triumphs at Chicago Marathon

Kenyan long-distance runner Amos Kipruto has won the 2026 Chicago Marathon, improving on his third-place finish in 2024 and second-place result last year.

Kipruto pulled away from defending champion Jacob Kiplimo in the closing stages to claim victory in two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

The time was faster than his previous season's best of 2:01:29, recorded in London earlier this year.

Speaking after the race, Kipruto said he had travelled to Chicago determined to finish among the top three.

“I was here to fight for the podium. Everything is all about that mindset. I set my mind on it,” he said.