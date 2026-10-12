Kenya's Amos Kipruto triumphs at Chicago Marathon
Kipruto pulled away from defending champion Jacob Kiplimo in the closing stages to claim victory in two hours, one minute and nine seconds.
Kipruto pulled away from defending champion Jacob Kiplimo in the closing stages to claim victory in two hours, one minute and nine seconds.
Kiplimo triumphed by 91 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, while Kenya’s Alex Masai was third (2:04:37) and USA’s Conner Mantz broke the North American record with 2:04:43 to finish fourth.
“I am confident that I will be able to retain my title at the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this October,” said Korir, the eighth fastest man in history. “My training is going well, and I am focused on achieving another personal best.”
Chepngetich made history at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, clocking a world record of 2:09:56—becoming the first woman to run under 2:10.