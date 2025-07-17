Mesfin Bett

Kenya’s marathon icon Ruth Chepng'etich suspended for doping violation
Chepngetich made history at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, clocking a world record of 2:09:56—becoming the first woman to run under 2:10.
Chepngetich made history at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, clocking a world record of 2:09:56—becoming the first woman to run under 2:10.
Wirtz, a standout attacking midfielder, has committed to a five-year contract at Anfield, joining compatriot Jeremie Frimpong—another summer capture from Leverkusen.
The campaign kicks off on Friday 15 August as Liverpool welcome Bournemouth under the Anfield lights.
Frank brings a wealth of experience after seven successful years at Brentford, where he secured promotion in 2021 and consistently led the team to top-half Premier League finishes.
Gor Mahia face Murang’a Seal in a tightly anticipated match, just a week after their goalless league encounter.
This victory marks a significant milestone as the Simbas continue their preparations for upcoming international fixtures.
Substitute Stina Blackstenius netted the decisive goal, leading the Gunners to their first European crown since 2007.
Gravenberch started all 34 of Liverpool’s league matches before they clinched the Premier League title with four games to spare.
Salah’s stellar performance this term includes 28 goals and 18 assists, topping the league in both categories.
The 29-year-old striker's impressive performance in the Saudi Pro League, where he netted 28 goals in 42 appearances.
The 39-year-old Croatian midfielder joined Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million.
With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to depart for Real Madrid, Bradley is poised to take on a more prominent role under manager Arne Slot.
The Dutch-born, Spain international has agreed to a five-year contract and will officially join the Spanish club on 1 June 2025.
Traditionally, the FA Cup winner secures one of England's two UEFA Europa League (UEL) spots.
The bedrock of this reliability, undeniably, is battery endurance.
This delay has stirred a mix of disappointment and anticipation among fans worldwide.