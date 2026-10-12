Senator Methu links Nyoro’s new party to opposition vote-splitting fears

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has questioned Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s political loyalty, alleging that his decision to lead a separate political party could be part of a strategy to weaken the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Methu, the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) Secretary-General designate, made the allegations during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, October 11, arguing that Nyoro’s latest political move contradicts advice the legislator had previously given him about the dangers of splitting opposition votes.

The senator suggested that Nyoro’s actions raised questions about whether he was genuinely committed to the opposition’s objective of removing President William Ruto from power.

“I told him these people have offered me this. Those are the persons that I trust. I mean, I was talking to him as a brother, so I went and told him, ‘This is what I have been offered’,” Methu said, recounting an alleged conversation with Nyoro after being approached by individuals he claimed had government connections.

According to Methu, Nyoro warned him that establishing another political party would fragment the opposition’s support base and work in Ruto’s favour.

“He told me these people want to divide our votes. William Ruto does not want us to be in one party, and we must all refrain, despite the fact that they will reach out to all of us. We must refrain from forming our parties because if we form our parties, we are splitting our votes,” Methu recounted.

Kiharu MP and People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) leader Ndindi Nyoro during an engagement with PPK delegates at the party’s headquarters on September 28, 2026. PHOTO/X

The senator maintained that Nyoro had previously encouraged him to remain in DCP and had discussed accommodating the Kiharu MP within the party’s leadership structure.

Methu said he had even offered to relinquish his position as secretary-general to facilitate Nyoro’s entry into the party, making the legislator’s subsequent decision to lead a separate outfit particularly surprising.

“It is him who told me that another party is a creation of William Ruto, and that is where I leave it to you,” Methu noted.

Nyoro’s political journey provides context to the allegations. The Kiharu MP was previously a prominent ally of Ruto and chaired Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee before his relationship with the administration deteriorated.

On August 17, 2026, Nyoro announced that he had left the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), declaring his intention to work with opposition leaders ahead of the next election.

Nyoro did not establish a new party from scratch. The PPK was registered on April 14, 2012, under certificate number 022, according to the party’s official website. He subsequently assumed its leadership and began building its political structures ahead of the 2027 polls.

On September 22, Nyoro unveiled the first group of designated party officials, including Benny Hinn Walubengo as secretary-general, signalling that the party was developing its organisational capacity.

The development has complicated efforts by opposition leaders to consolidate their support behind a common political vehicle, particularly in the Mount Kenya region, where competing political formations could affect the distribution of votes.

Methu further questioned Nyoro’s conduct during key political events, including the impeachment process against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the 2026 Finance Bill voting process, citing what he considered inconsistencies in the legislator’s political positioning.

The senator suggested that the emergence of separate parties could benefit Ruto by preventing opposition leaders from building a united political bloc.

While Nyoro’s move to PPK is a matter of public record, allegations that he is part of a government-backed plan to weaken the opposition remain unsubstantiated.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the development raises questions about whether opposition parties can overcome competing interests and rally behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto.