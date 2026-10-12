Shujaa, Kenya Lionesses crowned Safari 7s champions

Kenya’s rugby sevens teams enjoyed a successful outing at the Safari 7s, with Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses claiming the men’s and women’s titles at Nyayo National Stadium.

Shujaa secured a fifth consecutive Safari 7s crown on Sunday, October 11, after defeating the Kenya Morans 24-5 in an all-Kenyan men’s cup final.

The defending champions extended their remarkable run at the tournament, having also won the 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions.

Shujaa booked their place in the final with a convincing 36-0 victory over the French Renegades in the semi-finals.

The Kenya Morans, meanwhile, reached their first final since winning the competition in 2019 after overcoming the previously unbeaten Shogun 31-10. Co-captain Clinton Amukwachi scored twice to help secure the victory.

In the women’s competition, the Kenya Lionesses defeated Uganda’s Lady Cranes 22-5 in the final to lift the title.

The Lionesses maintained their strong form throughout the tournament, edging Tunisia 19-17 in an earlier match, while Uganda defeated the Junior Lionesses 24-7 to set up the final.

The two sides produced a competitive contest in the title decider, but the Lionesses proved more clinical to secure a convincing victory over their regional rivals.

The double triumph capped a successful home tournament for Kenyan rugby, with both national teams emerging as champions before their home supporters.