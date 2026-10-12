Shujaa, Kenya Lionesses crowned Safari 7s champions
Shujaa secured a fifth consecutive Safari 7s crown on Sunday, October 11, after defeating the Kenya Morans 24-5 in an all-Kenyan men’s cup final.
Shujaa secured a fifth consecutive Safari 7s crown on Sunday, October 11, after defeating the Kenya Morans 24-5 in an all-Kenyan men’s cup final.
Bling assured Kenyan rugby fans that first timer David Nyagige from Impala RFC has impressed in previous tournaments and training, hence justifying his maiden call-up.
The former Wales Women’s head coach passed away on Friday, October 10, while leading the Belgium team during the Safari Sevens tournament in Nairobi.
The joint initiative will be formally launched at the Safari 7s Tournament from October 10–12, 2025, at Nyayo Stadium. During the tournament, SHA will provide ambulances, emergency medical services, and organize health awareness activities under the theme “Play Well, Live Well.”