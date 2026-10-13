Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium confirmed for HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
World Rugby is deepening a long-term partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union to grow grassroots programmes, talent pathways and events, positioning Kenya as a central rugby hub in Africa.
Following their decisive encounter on Saturday, 18 October, Paraguay made history, overcoming Brazil (70-43 on aggregate) to keep their Rugby World Cup dream alive and earn their place in the RWC 2027 Final Qualification Tournament. They join Belgium, Namibia, and Samoa who qualified from regional competitions.
The guidelines, recommended to World Rugby by a project group of experts - state that players should play no more than 30 games in a single season or six consecutive match weeks, and should also have a dedicated five-week off-season break.
As reported by El Observador, World Rugby has made the call to reduce the main series from 12 to 8 teams, a further cut after slashing the field from 16 teams just two seasons ago.