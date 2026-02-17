Wainaina Mark

Lamine Yamal misses penalty as Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 in derby
Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi with Fran Beltran’s late winner after a missed Lamine Yamal penalty, tightening the La Liga title race and easing Girona’s relegation fears.
Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi with Fran Beltran’s late winner after a missed Lamine Yamal penalty, tightening the La Liga title race and easing Girona’s relegation fears.
League One side Mansfield host Arsenal in the FA Cup last 16, as Newcastle face Manchester City and Wrexham draw Chelsea in a compelling fifth-round line-up.
Kenya has named a 12-man squad for the 57th Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club in 2026, blending experience and youth as officials target more home players making the cut.
What began as a compliance exercise for AFCON 2027 has rippled through the domestic calendar, leaving clubs, fans, and league organisers scrambling to adapt.
Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.
Tusker FC are set to replace head coach Charles Okere with Frenchman Julien Mette after a 3–1 loss to Mathare United, signalling a wider technical and management overhaul in Nairobi.
José Mourinho says Benfica will face a “wounded and dangerous” Real Madrid in their Champions League play‑off, after January’s dramatic 4–2 Lisbon defeat left the 15‑time winners chasing revenge.
Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.
Arsenal scored four times in 17 first-half minutes to beat Wigan 4–0 at the Emirates and reach the FA Cup fifth round, underlining their attacking depth across all competitions.
Mohamed Salah scored, assisted and won a penalty in Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Brighton at Anfield, underlining his evolving role under Arne Slot and his ongoing importance to the club.
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
The triple Olympic champion and four-time world 1500m titleholder announced herself in the 10km ranks with a commanding run that left the principality buzzing.
Maniema Union and Wydad Athletic Club advanced from CAF Confederation Cup Group B, while Nairobi United exited winless and Azam FC fell short despite pushing qualification to the final round.
The champions exploded out of the blocks, racing into the lead in the seventh minute. Ebenezer Assifuah pounced on a defensive error, latched onto a slick pass from Alpha Chris Onyango, and coolly slotted the opener past Maxwell Mulili.
Kenya is doubling down on the stadium’s readiness, determined that its flagship venue will meet the exacting standards of CAF and FIFA.
Ulinzi Stars host Kenya Police in the Afande Derby at Ulinzi Complex after three straight defeats, with new coach Stephen Ocholla and captain Boniface Muchiri targeting a season reset and restored pride.
Arsenal lead the Premier League by four points, but a draw at Brentford, injuries and rotation risks have revived questions over their late-season form and title resilience.
Atletico Madrid crushed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in Madrid, with early errors, VAR controversy and a late red card leaving Barça facing a huge second-leg deficit.
Fencing is emerging from niche clubs into Kenya’s mainstream, fuelled by Olympic exposure and new local programmes. Here’s how the sport works and why its growth is gathering pace.
Kenya says it would support delaying AFCON 2027 to 2028, citing election-year security risks, stadium upgrades and fan controls as CAF inspectors assess East Africa’s readiness to co-host.
Introduced in the 78th minute against Livingston, the England international touched the ball just 14 times, yet one of those touches rewrote the script, a stoppage-time strike that rescued a 2–1 win and injected fresh life into Celtic’s title pursuit.
Nicholas Musonye, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, has urged stakeholders and fans to keep perspective as the upgrades gather pace.
CAF’s executive committee meets in Dar es Salaam this week to decide whether AFCON 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda goes ahead as planned or is delayed, with major calendar and investment impacts.
Tuchel has quickly come to view the prospect of leading England into a home European Championship as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Sofapaka have axed 14 players and signed 11, including key local and foreign recruits, as new coach Abdalla Juma gambles on a radical midseason reset to escape FKF Premier League relegation.
World Rugby is deepening a long-term partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union to grow grassroots programmes, talent pathways and events, positioning Kenya as a central rugby hub in Africa.
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.
Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.
The injury struck during the Dala 7s quarterfinal on 18 September 18, 2025, when Tanga collided in a tackle that left him struggling with balance and blurred vision.
Former Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumira backs Jackline Juma’s Rising Starlets to finish off Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and reach the final 2027 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying round.
New manager Liam Rosenior, who had overseen four straight league wins, admitted his side lacked the focus to see out the game.
The National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Koitalel University College have launched the Olympiafrica Sports Centre, a hub uniting sport, education and life skills to develop disciplined youth and future leaders.
Benni McCarthy has emerged as a leading candidate for the USM Alger coaching job, with Algerian reports linking the Harambee Stars boss to the vacant role after Abdelhak Benchikha’s exit.
Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi parted ways by mutual agreement after a 5–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the club fourth in Ligue 1 and searching for a new direction.
KCB has committed Ksh 28.5 million to support five drivers for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, backing local talent, event logistics and sustainability initiatives tied to the reworked four-day format.
Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng became the third Kenyan to play in La Liga, debuting in a 3–1 win over Elche and earning praise from Benni McCarthy and Nacho Monreal.
. As a member of José Mourinho’s treble‑winning Inter Milan side in 2010, Mariga etched his name into Kenyan football history, a feat Victor says places his brother a notch above.
On Saturday, February 14, the scenic, speed‑friendly loop of Al Marjan Island will once again become the proving ground for record chasers and history makers.
Safaricom’s M‑PESA is investing Ksh 10 million in the HSBC SVNS2 Rugby Sevens in Nairobi, funding connectivity, media support and fan discounts while deepening backing for Kenya’s national sevens teams.
The 30‑year‑old, who spent the campaign on a season‑long loan at Everton from Manchester City, suffered the injury on 18 January during a 1–0 victory over his former club Aston Villa
KURA has awarded a Ksh3.9bn contract to Chinese and Kenyan firms to upgrade roads, bridges and walkways around Talanta Sports City in Nairobi ahead of AFCON 2027, aiming to cut congestion and improve safety.
Interim coach Simon Odongo urges Kenya Lionesses to set the tone at Nyayo Stadium as the World Rugby Sevens Division Two Series begins, launching their push for core-team status this season.
In Botswana, Kenya’s senior squad will contest the team event from February 9–12, followed by individual competitions from February 13–15.
Manchester City overturned a late deficit at Anfield as Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland struck in the final minutes, securing a rare league win and keeping their title hopes alive.
Luis Díaz’s hat‑trick and two Harry Kane penalties powered Bayern Munich to a 5–1 win over 10‑man Hoffenheim, restoring a six‑point Bundesliga lead and underlining their title credentials.
Ousmane Dembélé scored twice as PSG beat Marseille 5–0 at Parc des Princes, returning to the top of Ligue 1 and underlining their title credentials against their rivals.
Lower-league side BB Bread beat AFC Leopards on penalties at Police Sacco Stadium after a 2–2 draw, delivering a major FKF Cup upset and highlighting depth in Kenyan football.
Missing the spark of suspended forward Vinícius Júnior and the midfield dynamism of injured Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos were short on dazzle but heavy on determination.
Fans and officials condemned Kasarani Stadium’s deteriorated pitch during Nairobi United’s CAF tie against Wydad, prompting Sports Kenya to apologize, cite unpaid water bills and announce a temporary closure for renovations.
Football Kenya Federation has appointed Head of Legal Affairs Dennis Gicheru as acting CEO in Nairobi, a temporary move to keep operations running amid a court dispute over the permanent role.