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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wainaina Mark

Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade
Sports

Thika Stadium gets Sh850m upgrade

Kenya is building a new 10,000-seat, Sh850m Thika Stadium, set for completion by year-end, to boost local sport, protect traders’ livelihoods and serve as a potential AFCON 2027 training venue.

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Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2
Sports

Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2

Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.

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Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche
Sports

Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.

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Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards
Sports

Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards

Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.

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