Sports
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium confirmed for HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
Planned developments include footpaths on both sides of Ngong Road, a dual carriageway with pedestrian walkways linking Ngong Road to Cemetery Road, and a bridge at the Southern Bypass interchange. Another bridge will also be built across Ngong Road to facilitate smoother traffic flow.