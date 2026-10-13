Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium confirmed for HSBC SVNS 2 in 2027
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
The injury struck during the Dala 7s quarterfinal on 18 September 18, 2025, when Tanga collided in a tackle that left him struggling with balance and blurred vision.
Bling assured Kenyan rugby fans that first timer David Nyagige from Impala RFC has impressed in previous tournaments and training, hence justifying his maiden call-up.
Speaking on Monday in Nairobi while unveiling the squad, national team coach Odongo was happy to give opportunities to two debutants,while at the same time emphasizing the need to win this second-tier circuit so that next season Kenya can be promoted to the elite first-tier rugby 7s HSBC SVNS 1