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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

HSBC SVNS 2

Odongo names final squad for Saturday's HSBC SVNS 2 at Nyayo
Sports

Odongo names final squad for Saturday's HSBC SVNS 2 at Nyayo

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi while unveiling the squad, national team coach Odongo was happy to give opportunities to two debutants,while at the same time emphasizing the need to win this second-tier circuit so that next season Kenya can be promoted to the elite first-tier rugby 7s HSBC SVNS 1

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