Skating champion Kevin Kiarie declares bid for Roysambu MP seat in 2027

Kenyan freestyle skating champion Kevin Kiarie Ruhiu has reaffirmed his intention to contest the Roysambu parliamentary seat in the August 10, 2027, General Election, pledging to prioritise youth empowerment, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Taking to his X account on Monday, October 12, Kiarie said his commitment to serving the constituency remained firm, describing Roysambu as a cosmopolitan area with significant economic and social potential.

“Today I would like to reaffirm the promise I made to the people of Roysambu Constituency. I promised to offer myself to serve; that commitment still stands strong and unshaken. Roysambu is a cosmopolitan, with immense potential in Business, Education, Infrastructure and proper Healthcare yet undiscovered,” he said.

Kiarie said he intended to champion opportunities for young people and advocate for athletes, arguing that structural challenges continue to limit their ambitions.

“There are plenty of opportunities for our youths here in Kenya more than anywhere else in the world, and I shall stand to defend my fellow athletes without fear and above all when elected as Roysambu Constituency MP on August 10, 2027, I Shall Serve, I Shall Deliver, I will protect the dreams of our hardworking youths and my fellow constituents from being shattered by broken systems,” he added.

A political poster on October 12, 2026 showing Skater Kevin Kiarie Ruhiu on his campaign trail towards the 2027 General Election — X

He also pledged to represent residents from different backgrounds without discrimination, saying his campaign had attracted support from across the country.

“I have been supported by Kenyans from every corner of this country, and when elected, I will serve all without discrimination. God Bless You All! Wantam!” he maintained.

Kiarie’s political ambitions follow a sporting journey that has drawn attention to both his achievements and the challenges facing athletes in emerging disciplines.

According to the media, he discovered skating in 2014 while studying civil engineering at the Technical University of Kenya. He bought his first pair of skates with Sh1,500 from his Higher Education Loans Board disbursement and honed his skills in apartment basements and empty parking lots because Kenya lacked dedicated public skating rinks.

His determination translated into international success in 2026. At the International Skating Challenge in Cotonou, Benin, he won gold in freestyle battle and silver in classic slalom. He later secured two gold medals at the Africa Skate Games in Cairo, Egypt.

His achievements also prompted discussion about financial support for minority sports. Reports indicated that he relied on public contributions to help fund his participation in international competitions, highlighting the difficulties athletes face when seeking travel funding and adequate training facilities.

Turning to politics, Roysambu constituency presents a substantial constituency-level challenge for any aspiring legislator. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics recorded 210,863 residents in Roysambu in the 2019 census, reaffirming the demand for services in the densely populated Nairobi area. The constituency comprises five wards: Githurai, Kahawa West, Zimmerman, Roysambu and Kahawa.

Development planning documents have identified concerns including inadequate healthcare facilities, youth unemployment, drainage and waste management problems, public transport infrastructure and the condition of Githurai Market.

These issues provide context for Kiarie’s stated development priorities once he assumes the position in next year's general election.

Kiarie’s statement, however, does not provide detailed proposals, funding plans or timelines for addressing the challenges. His campaign will need to translate the broad commitments into specific interventions within the responsibilities and resources available to a Member of Parliament.