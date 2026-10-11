Former PCEA moderator David Githii announces 2027 presidential bid

Former Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) moderator David Githii has announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election as an independent candidate, saying he will not align with any political camp.

Githii said his bid would focus on fighting corruption, improving healthcare and strengthening education, accusing the current administration of failing to adequately address the welfare of Kenyans.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kiambu County on Sunday, the former church leader said he wanted to offer an alternative to established political groups, arguing that the country needed neutral leadership focused on citizens’ interests.

“I will vie as an independent candidate, and I will fight corruption and improve the healthcare of the country,” he said.

Githii maintained that running independently would allow him to pursue his agenda without being controlled by political factions, adding that national interests should take precedence over party loyalties.

He also linked his decision to seek the presidency to concerns about corruption, which he said had undermined the country’s leadership.

“Corruption in the country has pushed me to offer proper leadership,” he said.

The former PCEA moderator said education would also be a priority if elected, although he did not outline specific policy proposals to address challenges facing the sector.

His announcement comes as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 General Election, with prospective candidates and political formations positioning themselves for the contest.

Githii revealed that he had withdrawn from the 2022 presidential race but was now prepared to pursue his ambition in the next election.

He did not provide further details about his campaign structure or how he intended to mobilise support across the country.

The former church leader said he planned to reach out to Kenyans as he seeks support for his presidential bid, insisting that his campaign would be guided by the need to unite the country.

He also urged Kenyans to maintain peace and order as political competition intensifies in the run-up to the election.

“I will reach out to Kenyans, and I would also request Kenyans to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Githii’s entry adds another prospective candidate to the field ahead of the 2027 presidential election, in which President William Ruto is expected to face challengers seeking to unseat him.

His campaign will have to navigate the requirements governing independent presidential candidates, including the constitutional nomination and support thresholds set for those seeking the country’s top office.