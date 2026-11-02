Ex-Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu sentenced to 13 years in Sh588 million graft case

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been handed an additional 13-year prison sentence or a Sh21 million fine after being convicted on three counts of money laundering in the Sh588 million corruption case involving funds allegedly siphoned from Kiambu County.

Milimani High Court Judge Harrison Barasa on Monday, November 2, sentenced Waititu to five years in prison on Count 10, four years on Count 11 and another four years on Count 12.

However, the sentences will run concurrently with the 12-year prison term imposed on him in February 2025 in a separate graft case, meaning he will not serve additional jail time.

In his ruling, Justice Barasa fined Waititu Sh10 million on Count 10, Sh6 million on Count 11 and Sh5 million on Count 12, with default prison terms of five, four and four years respectively.

The court heard that the money laundering charges involved arrangements to transfer funds from Testimony Enterprises Limited to Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, Bienvenue Delta Hotel and Lake Naivasha Resort Limited, allegedly to disguise the source of the money.

The transactions involved Sh12.4 million, Sh7.2 million and Sh6 million respectively.

Other accused persons also received sentences across the three counts.

Charles Chege, the fourth accused, was fined Sh10 million, Sh6 million and Sh5 million on the respective counts, with default prison terms of five, four and four years.

Beth Wangeshi Muru, the fifth accused, was fined Sh2 million on Count 10 and another Sh2 million on Count 12, with two-year default sentences on each.

Saika Two Estate Developers Limited was fined Sh16 million on Count 10 and Sh8 million on Count 12, while Susan Wangari, trading as Bienvenue Delta Hotel, received a Sh2 million fine on Count 11.

Testimony Enterprises Limited was fined sh16 million, sh12 million and sh8 million on the three counts, respectively.

In mitigation, Waititu's lawyer asked the court to consider that his client had already received substantial fines and prison sentences in other counts, urging the judge to exercise leniency.

Waititu also told the court that he was a first offender, apologised for his actions and asked for a lenient sentence.

However, the prosecution urged the court to impose stiff penalties, arguing that money laundering was a serious economic offence that threatened the integrity and stability of the financial system.

In determining the sentences, Justice Barasa said punishment should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the individual culpability of each accused person.

"Money laundering is a serious economic offence which warrants a sentence that reflects its gravity and serves as an effective deterrent," the judge said.

The judge further directed the corporate accused persons to pay their respective fines within 14 days, warning that the amounts would otherwise be recovered in accordance with the law.