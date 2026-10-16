EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
Githii said his bid would focus on fighting corruption, improving healthcare and strengthening education, accusing the current administration of failing to adequately address the welfare of Kenyans.
Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday declined to strike out the case, allowing the commission to continue with its claim over money it alleges was unlawfully acquired through dealings linked to road construction tenders.
The survey, conducted between September 15 and 25, 2026, found that housing and roads each received 16.3% when respondents were asked which areas the government had performed best
According to the EACC, preliminary investigations established that Mwiti, one of the officials, allegedly used the certificate to secure employment at the county assembly and subsequently acquired public property through salaries paid during his employment
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.
Speaking in Kajiado County on Wednesday, where EACC officials met leaders of the county government to discuss ethics, integrity and good governance, Oginde called on public officers to put citizens’ interests ahead of personal benefit.
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
In a statement announcing her bid, the Kenya Moja Movement Party leader said the decision followed consultations with her supporters, political allies and other stakeholders
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
The CS made the remarks during the 59th Administration Police Recruits Passing-Out Parade at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi on Friday, where he explained that the officers had completed nine months of training and were entering a service whose effectiveness depended on discipline, integrity and public trust
EACC Chairperson David Oginde said politicians who finance their campaigns using proceeds of corruption, money laundering and unexplained wealth could later be pressured to reward their financiers through corrupt government deals.
Speaking during a symposium marking 16 years of Kenya’s Constitution, Oginde said public officials should respect constitutional oversight institutions and cooperate with investigations.
Wetang’ula said the alleged sale of employment opportunities should attract legal action, warning that corruption should not be allowed to determine who gets a government job.
Kindiki, who represented President William Ruto at the 27th pass-out parade for Kenya Prisons Service cadets at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, said officers must protect the democratic space while keeping partisan politics out of their work.
The Majority Leader also recalled former President Mwai Kibaki’s remarks in 2008 on the need for Kenya to think about population growth and how the country would prepare for it.
Kalonzo unveiled the “People’s Budget” on Monday, August 10, 2026, describing it as a policy programme for an alternative government. The proposals came as the country marked the final 365-day countdown to the next General Election.
Sifuna noted that the decline of major economic projects had affected more than the factories themselves, arguing that the collapse had disrupted employment and business opportunities for thousands of people who depended on the Mumias sugar industry
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, the former police spokesperson said corruption has become deeply entrenched because society increasingly celebrates wealth acquired through dishonest means while looking down on public servants who choose integrity.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alas said the government should shift its focus from campaign rhetoric to practical solutions rooted in data, institutional reforms and industrialization, warning that corruption, public debt and youth unemployment continue to weigh heavily on ordinary Kenyans.
Maraga accused the government of weakening institutions that are meant to drive national development, saying development plans cannot succeed in institutions that have been captured by private interests.
The suspects, identified as Pauline Waruguru Mwangi, James Muroki Eusebio and James Ntonjira Ntongai are expected to appear before the Meru Law Courts to take plea over corruption-related charges.
Kenya lost Sh2.45 billion to corruption during the 2024/25 financial year, marking the highest amount recorded in the past five years, a new Public Service Commission report shows
According to Senator Omtatah, county audit reports continue to reveal the same concerns year after year, raising doubts about whether investigations are being carried out effectively and whether those responsible are being held accountable.
Maraga also raised alarm over what he described as weakening accountability systems, saying citizens reported frequent disregard for the law by public officials. He referenced casualties recorded during Gen Z protests, saying they reflected rising anger over impunity and lack of justice.
In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the Day of the African Child 2026, Omtatah said the continued lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities was not due to a shortage of resources, but a failure of leadership and accountability.
According to EACC, preliminary investigations established that the procurement process unlawfully conferred a financial benefit of Sh30,187,396 to the contractor, resulting in a corresponding loss of public funds.
The convictions follow a lengthy legal process arising from fraudulent payments made between September 19 and October 7, 2016
Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2025 Economic Survey shows that youth unemployment remains a major concern, with rates estimated at about 16.8% among those aged 20–24 and 11.1% for those aged 15–19. Overall figures place youth unemployment at about 11–12% among those actively looking for work.
Beyond governance, National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Daniel Mutegi highlighted a deeper concern around the changing moral direction of society.