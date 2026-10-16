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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

corruption

Murkomen challenges new police officers to uphold integrity and discipline
News

Murkomen challenges new police officers to uphold integrity and discipline

The CS made the remarks during the 59th Administration Police Recruits Passing-Out Parade at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi on Friday, where he explained that the officers had completed nine months of training and were entering a service whose effectiveness depended on discipline, integrity and public trust

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Ruto should focus on governance, not politics - Political Commentator
Exclusives

Ruto should focus on governance, not politics - Political Commentator

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alas said the government should shift its focus from campaign rhetoric to practical solutions rooted in data, institutional reforms and industrialization, warning that corruption, public debt and youth unemployment continue to weigh heavily on ordinary Kenyans.

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How Much Kenya Loses to Corruption
Infographics

How Much Kenya Loses to Corruption

Kenya lost Sh2.45 billion to corruption during the 2024/25 financial year, marking the highest amount recorded in the past five years, a new Public Service Commission report shows

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Tuju warns Kenya risks unrest over joblessness and elite opulence
News

Tuju warns Kenya risks unrest over joblessness and elite opulence

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2025 Economic Survey shows that youth unemployment remains a major concern, with rates estimated at about 16.8% among those aged 20–24 and 11.1% for those aged 15–19. Overall figures place youth unemployment at about 11–12% among those actively looking for work.

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