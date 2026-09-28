PLO Lumumba: Kenya must fix governance to achieve economic independence

Kenya cannot achieve meaningful economic independence while corruption, indiscipline and weak institutions remain embedded in its political and social culture, according to the Advocate of the High Court Prof PLO Lumumba.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.

“When we have a tacit understanding that we accept corruption, and yet we criticize it, then it means that we have enshrined the spirit of duplicity: we say one thing and mean the other,” Lumumba said.

He argued that citizens also have a responsibility to uphold the law rather than blaming politicians for behaviour that is tolerated in society.

“I have a responsibility to stop when the traffic light is red. I have a responsibility to ensure that I do not overtake when there is a continuous yellow line,” the Advocate said.

Prof. Lumumba said the same culture of indiscipline extends to public institutions and governance, making it difficult for African countries to achieve economic independence.

He argued that the United Nations General Assembly cannot provide Africa with economic independence unless countries first address their domestic weaknesses.

“Until we get the fundamentals right, we'll never get economic independence,” he said, citing energy, education, infrastructure, governance and regional integration as areas requiring urgent attention.

He said Africa's weak energy production, reliance on foreign expertise and declining university standards demonstrate the continent's failure to build the foundations required for economic transformation.

Lumumba also criticised Kenya's political culture, saying leaders focus on forming parties and pursuing power without presenting clear development agendas.

“What is the agenda?” he asked, questioning the political competition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said political parties are formed frequently while leaders move between political formations, making politics resemble “musical chairs”.

The legal scholar also linked poor governance to the management of public resources, particularly at county level.

He said counties receive public funds but are frequently criticised in Auditor-General reports over their management of resources.

“The ward ought to be the catalyst from where you start the development,” he said, arguing that development should begin at the smallest administrative unit and build upwards.

Lumumba also warned that universities are being disconnected from the economy. He said institutions of higher learning should drive research, innovation and links between academia and industry.

“The universities are part of the agenda of transforming societies. Here, they are not part of it,” he said.

He argued that without stronger universities, research capacity and institutions, Kenya will remain dependent on foreign countries for expertise and technology.

“If we don't address all these things, there will be a tipping point,” Lumumba said, warning that economic transformation requires changes beyond elections and political leadership.