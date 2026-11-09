Kick them out! MP Mulu urges Kenyans to vote out failed leaders in 2027

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu has challenged Kenyans to use the August 2027 General Election to punish elected leaders who have failed to deliver on their promises, saying voters should not retain politicians who have disappointed them and later complain about poor leadership.

Mulu, who is seeking the Kitui governorship, said the upcoming polls would give citizens an opportunity to assess the performance of those in office and decide whether they deserve another term or should be replaced.

Speaking during Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday, November 9, Mulu urged voters to make their decisions based on leaders' performance rather than political loyalty, arguing that accountability should apply to every elected position, from Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to the presidency.

He said Kenyans were becoming more conscious of their constitutional right to demand answers from public officials, adding that transparency, honesty, integrity and public participation were among the values required under Article 10 of the Constitution.

"Every Kenyan is looking forward to a free, fair, credible and verifiable election, and that's why you see they are very keen to hold any leader in this country accountable," he said.

The MP pointed to the high cost of living, corruption, unemployment, rising public debt and the exclusion of vulnerable groups as some of the challenges facing the country, saying the next election offered an opportunity for voters to demand better leadership.

He urged Kenyans to distinguish between leaders who had fulfilled their responsibilities and those who had fallen short of expectations, insisting that electoral decisions should reflect the performance of individual office holders.

" If you think your MP has done a good job, re-elect them. If you think they have not done a good job, now make sure you kick them out. And that happens to all the positions from MCA to the president," Mulu said.

He also called on voters to understand the specific duties and limits of each elected office, cautioning politicians against making promises beyond their ability or mandate to deliver.

Drawing from his political experience, Mulu said honesty had remained central to his relationship with constituents, noting that leaders should communicate what is possible rather than simply tell voters what they want to hear.

"I have adapted a system whereby I tell my voters what they should hear, not what they want to hear," he said, explaining that he sometimes has to tell constituents when their demands cannot be met.

Reflecting on his political journey, the legislator recalled losing his first attempt to enter Parliament in 2007 before eventually winning the Kitui Central parliamentary seat in the 2013 General Election.

He attributed his subsequent electoral success to maintaining a clear development agenda, being open about the use of public funds and involving residents in decisions affecting their communities.

Mulu cited bursary distribution as one area where he had prioritised transparency, saying constituents were informed about the amounts allocated while special consideration was given to disadvantaged learners, including total orphans.

He further explained that residents were involved in project management committees, giving them an opportunity to follow the implementation of development projects, establish how much money had been allocated and monitor payments made to contractors.

According to the MP, involving citizens in the management of public projects helps ensure that leaders remain answerable to the people they represent.

"The secret of politics is that you serve their interests and not your interests," he said.

Mulu also confirmed that he was preparing to leave parliamentary politics for county leadership, stating that he would not seek another term as Kitui Central MP as he pursues the governorship.

His remarks come as political activity gathers pace ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election, with leaders positioning themselves for various elective seats and seeking support from voters.