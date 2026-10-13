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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public participation

Wiper’s Njiru challenges Government to address Lamu land concerns
Exclusives

Wiper’s Njiru challenges Government to address Lamu land concerns

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Njiru said residents affected by the refinery and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor projects must be involved in decisions concerning their land and livelihoods, arguing that communities hosting major investments should also have a share in the benefits.

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Court nullifies 15 per cent Safaricom stake sale to Vodacom
Corridors of Justice

Court nullifies 15 per cent Safaricom stake sale to Vodacom

On Tuesday, the three-judge bench ordered that the shares be restored to government ownership, finding that the process failed to involve meaningful public participation and concealed or misrepresented material information about the transaction.

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Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties
News

Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties

The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

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SHA invites public comments on new healthcare contracts
Health and Wellness

SHA invites public comments on new healthcare contracts

The authority said it is seeking input from healthcare providers, facilities, their representative bodies and other interested stakeholders as it prepares to enter into new agreements with facilities that meet inspection, licensing and certification requirements.

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Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain
Exclusives

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain

KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.

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Sky-blue returns as Ruto unveils new police uniform
News

Sky-blue returns as Ruto unveils new police uniform

The new outfit replaces the navy-blue uniform currently worn by the officers and comes with sky-blue shirts, dark-blue trousers and berets. Female officers will also have dresses under the new uniform design introduced by the National Police Service (NPS).

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Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026
News

Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026

The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority

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