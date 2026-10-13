NLC targets 7,000 old land cases as it issues fresh warning to land grabbers
To make progress, the Commission plans to arrange the cases according to priority, starting with older recommendations once the new regulations are released.
To make progress, the Commission plans to arrange the cases according to priority, starting with older recommendations once the new regulations are released.
The dispute centres on the County Oversight and Accountability Bill, Senate Bill, 2024, sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, which seeks to give the Senate a stronger role in monitoring money allocated to counties and provide a formal system for public
Parents Associations proposed replacing Parent-Teacher Associations with recognised Parents Associations, with a stronger and more clearly defined role in supporting schools and learners.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Njiru said residents affected by the refinery and the wider Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor projects must be involved in decisions concerning their land and livelihoods, arguing that communities hosting major investments should also have a share in the benefits.
The Muslim Education Council wants Parliament to remove provisions that allow interest to be imposed on student loans, saying learners should not repay more than the amount they borrowed apart from any clearly stated administrative cost.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
The Bill was introduced in the Senate on September 8, 2026, when it received its First Reading, and has since been assigned to the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources for consideration.
Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) chairman Christopher Kambi said the proposed punishment for running an unregistered school was too severe and called for a process that gives those accused an opportunity to respond before facing heavy penalties.
Mbadi said Treasury could not skip public participation because doing so would leave the proposed changes open to legal challenges. He said the government would first allow Kenyans to give their views before the proposals are turned into a Bill for consideration by Parliament.
On Tuesday, the three-judge bench ordered that the shares be restored to government ownership, finding that the process failed to involve meaningful public participation and concealed or misrepresented material information about the transaction.
The proposed Bill seeks to address gaps that have emerged during the implementation of the existing Controller of Budget Act, while the regulations are intended to provide clearer procedures for exercising the office's powers and functions
The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
The proposed legislation is intended to address a long-standing gap in Kenya's governance framework by providing a specific law governing how public institutions involve citizens in decisions affecting them
The authority said it is seeking input from healthcare providers, facilities, their representative bodies and other interested stakeholders as it prepares to enter into new agreements with facilities that meet inspection, licensing and certification requirements.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samwel Nyaga said the second phase was developed to address problems that continued to affect the performance of county governments
The Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill (Senate Bill No 10 of 2024) seeks to give citizens a formal channel to petition Parliament when public bodies do not prepare the rules needed to give effect to legislation within the required timelines.
KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.
Participants said limited funding continues to affect the fight against corruption, arguing that EACC needs more resources to carry out investigations and pursue the recovery of public wealth.
The nominations form part of a process established under the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014, which assigns the National Heroes Council the role of identifying, selecting and facilitating the recognition of people who have made notable contributions to the country.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The new outfit replaces the navy-blue uniform currently worn by the officers and comes with sky-blue shirts, dark-blue trousers and berets. Female officers will also have dresses under the new uniform design introduced by the National Police Service (NPS).
Njeru argued that lawmakers had sufficient warning that public anger was intensifying, but failed to reconsider the legislation or engage protesters in meaningful dialogue
In a statement marking Katiba Day on Thursday, Maraga said the Constitution was the product of years of struggle and sacrifice by Kenyans and should not be taken for granted.
President William Ruto is expected to officially unveil and commission the uniform on Friday during the Kenya Police Service pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mokua said the initiative should involve ordinary citizens from across Western Kenya, arguing that regional development plans would only succeed if they reflected the views and aspirations of people at the grassroots.
Perak’s concerns come as Parliament weighs the proposed amendments, with the association pressing lawmakers to consider both the need for public health protection and the possible effect of the regulations on businesses and livelihoods.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative said the government has not done enough to consistently explain its actions and policies to the public
In court papers filed before the Court of Appeal, Gachagua challenges the findings of a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima and Fredah Gathiru Mugambi, which upheld the Senate’s decision to remove him from office.
The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority