National Assembly opens public submissions on 2027 budget and debt plans

The National Assembly has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement and Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for the 2027/28–2029/30 financial years, ahead of parliamentary consideration of the two documents.

In a public notice issued by Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, interested parties have until Friday, November 20, 2026, at 5 pm to submit their views either through email or by hand-delivering written memoranda to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

The invitation is aimed at facilitating public participation in the consideration of the government's proposed spending priorities and borrowing plans over the next three financial years.

The National Assembly said the 2027 Budget Policy Statement outlines the broad strategic priorities and policy goals that will guide both national and county governments in preparing their budgets for the 2027/28 financial year and the medium term.

The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, on the other hand, sets out the government's borrowing plans for the 2027/28 financial year and the subsequent two years.

According to the notice, the strategy also outlines public debt management objectives intended to minimise the costs and risks associated with the country's public debt portfolio.

The two documents were submitted to the National Assembly by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on Friday, November 13, 2026, before being referred to the relevant parliamentary committees for consideration and reporting to the House.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee will receive memoranda on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, while the Public Debt and Privatisation Committee will consider submissions on the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy.

The Clerk said the submissions should clearly indicate the name of the individual or organisation making the presentation, alongside their contact details.

"NOW THEREFORE, in compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda," the notice stated.

The memoranda can be emailed to [email protected] or delivered to the Office of the Clerk, First Floor, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on or before the November 20 deadline.

The documents are available at the National Assembly Table Office, First Floor, Main Parliament Building, and on the Parliament website.

The invitation is pursuant to Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, which requires Parliament to facilitate public participation and involvement in its legislative and other business, as well as Sections 25(2) and 33(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.