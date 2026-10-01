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Radio Generation Kenya

Parliament

Atellah eyes Lang’ata MP seat on ODM ticket ahead of 2027 Election
Exclusives

Atellah eyes Lang’ata MP seat on ODM ticket ahead of 2027 Election

The KMPDU Secretary General political entry comes as the Lang’ata parliamentary seat takes shape ahead of the 2027 election. The current MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has said he will seek the Nairobi Senate seat instead of defending Lang’ata. South C MCA Ibrahim Abbas Khalif is also seeking to move to Parliament.

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KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow
Business

KRA calls for tougher Tobacco laws as vapes, nicotine pouches grow

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on

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MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds
News

MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds

The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.

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Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says
Exclusives

Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says

Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership

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CS Ogamba on the spot as MPs probe surplus textbook deliveries
Education and Career

CS Ogamba on the spot as MPs probe surplus textbook deliveries

The value of the surplus at Kagumo has also raised concern among lawmakers. The average price of a Grade 10 Geography textbook from four publishers is Sh1,093, with Kenya Literature Bureau selling it at Sh870, Longhorn Publishers at Sh1,102, Distinction Geography at Sh1,150 and Mentor Geography at Sh1,250.

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Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties
News

Parliament seeks public input on education reform Bills across four counties

The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

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