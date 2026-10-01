Ask for it in Parliament! Ruto tells Sifuna over Dangote deal
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.
The commission said many older people continued to face poverty, neglect, violence, discrimination, inadequate social protection and limited access to health services and justice.
The economist also raised concerns over the speed of the investment process and the absence, in his view, of sufficient public information on the project's economic projections
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
The KMPDU Secretary General political entry comes as the Lang’ata parliamentary seat takes shape ahead of the 2027 election. The current MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has said he will seek the Nairobi Senate seat instead of defending Lang’ata. South C MCA Ibrahim Abbas Khalif is also seeking to move to Parliament.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
Speaking on Sunday, Bishop Kodia said political leaders must put aside personal interests and focus on Kenyans’ needs, including accountability in the use of public funds and government programmes.
On Saturday, the Departmental Committee on Health concluded receiving public views on a legislative proposal seeking to strengthen tobacco control measures.
The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) has asked Parliament to amend the Basic Education Bill, 2026, warning that proposed inspection, registration and education data management rules could impose burdens on privately operated schools—especially provisions linked to school closure and compliance timelines.
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Parliament to strengthen Kenya’s tobacco-control framework to keep pace with electronic nicotine products and new marketing channels. In its submission on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, KRA urged tighter definitions, clearer product standards and stronger enforcement measures, including limits on
The proposed law would limit the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson to adding up and announcing presidential results as declared by returning officers at constituency tallying centres.
The Bill was introduced in the Senate on September 8, 2026, when it received its First Reading, and has since been assigned to the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources for consideration.
Senate Bill No. 35 of 2024, sponsored by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, has moved to the National Assembly after consideration by the Senate. It was read for the first time on March 31 and referred to the Departmental Committee on Health.
The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye, in a judgment delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, declared Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and the entirety of Section 6 of the Act unconstitutional, null and void.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
The National Assembly Committee on Governance and Education is scrutinising the financial affairs of national, or C1, schools over five financial years from 2020 to 2025, working alongside the Auditor-General to examine how millions of shillings entrusted to the institutions were received, spent and accounted for.
The warning came as Parliament continued its scrutiny of financial decisions made by schools, with principals being required to explain why they introduced extra payments without clearance from the Ministry of Education.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Margaret Nyakang’o said agencies do not automatically qualify for funding simply because they claim they need money outside their approved allocations.
Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) chairman Christopher Kambi said the proposed punishment for running an unregistered school was too severe and called for a process that gives those accused an opportunity to respond before facing heavy penalties.
The ministry said the Thika-Kenol section has deteriorated more rapidly than the neighbouring Thika Superhighway and Kenol-Marua roads due to an inferior pavement structure.
The senator also raised questions about the ownership structure of aircraft linked to Kenya Airways and the relationship between KQ and its low-cost subsidiary, Jambojet.
Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership
The value of the surplus at Kagumo has also raised concern among lawmakers. The average price of a Grade 10 Geography textbook from four publishers is Sh1,093, with Kenya Literature Bureau selling it at Sh870, Longhorn Publishers at Sh1,102, Distinction Geography at Sh1,150 and Mentor Geography at Sh1,250.
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said the Senate’s decision was difficult to understand given its constitutional responsibility to represent and protect county interests.
The six Bills are the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker said the officers had been stationed at his gate from 6am as police pursued suspects linked to the violent disruption of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu on Saturday.
The Busia Senator also questioned why the government was continuing to borrow despite concerns about the size of the existing debt. He referred to remarks by the Controller of Budget calling on Treasury to stop adding to the country’s debt burden.