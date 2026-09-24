MP Caroli’s Bill seeks to scrap national tallying centre ahead of 2027

The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms is moving to strip the IEBC chairperson of the power to re-tally presidential results, while seeking to abolish the national tallying centre ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi is expected to table an Elections Amendment Bill in Parliament next week seeking to change the way presidential results are handled after voting.

The proposed law would limit the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson to adding up and announcing presidential results as declared by returning officers at constituency tallying centres.

Under the proposed changes, the chairperson would not be allowed to re-tally or re-verify figures that have already been declared at constituency level.

The People’s Coalition also wants the national tallying centre removed from the electoral process, arguing that results declared at constituency centres should be transmitted and made public without alteration or delay.

The move comes hours after the High Court upheld the national tallying centre while stopping the IEBC from changing presidential results that had already been declared at constituency level.

The case was brought before the court by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and other leaders.

The court also called on Parliament to tighten electoral laws ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the People’s Coalition saying its proposed amendments seek to address the issues arising from the judgment.

Katto Wambua, Secretary General of the UGM Party, said Parliament should amend the relevant provisions following the court's interpretation of the law governing the tallying and declaration of presidential results.

"There was a holding that Section 39 and Regulation 83 and 87 are unconstitutional, and the cure is to have the amendments passed in Parliament according to Judge Mutua," Katto Wambua, Secretary General of the UGM Party, said.

The coalition wants the law changed to ensure presidential results declared at constituency level cannot be altered at a later stage.

"We have to remove the law that wants to retain a tallying centre to alter and delay results already announced at constituency level," Muthoni Ouko, a member of the People’s Coalition, said.

The proposed amendments would require the IEBC chairperson to rely on figures submitted by constituency returning officers when announcing the presidential winner.

"The Chair shall, in an open space in the capital city, aggregate and announce total votes as sent by the returning officer, no alteration," Neto Agostinho, a member of the People’s Coalition, said.

The coalition has also raised concerns about what it considers weaknesses in the current electoral law, saying they could be used to manipulate figures at the national tallying centre.

"We want even if Ruto wins, he wins fairly. We can see the government isn’t interested to amend the law, as it’s clear at the national tallying centre that’s where the figures are cooked," Wambua added.

Omondi is expected to present the Elections Amendment Bill next week as the coalition seeks to secure changes to the electoral framework before the August 2027 General Election.

The People’s Coalition says it will pursue the proposed amendments through Parliament and return to court if the changes are rejected.

There are 321 days remaining before the August 2027 General Election.