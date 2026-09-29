Brian Weke warns of rising political violence ahead of 2027 election

Kenya could be heading into a highly volatile election period if the growing cases of political violence and intolerance are not addressed, political commentator Brian Weke has warned, urging leaders and their supporters to reject intimidation and allow voters to freely express their political choices ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday night, Weke said recent incidents during political activities and by-elections point to growing tensions that could worsen as the country moves closer to the August 10, 2027 election.

He pointed to the July 2026 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County, where rival political camps clashed during the campaign and voting period.

Three people were injured and two vehicles damaged during an incident along the Gilgil–Ol Kalou road, while more violence was later reported at polling stations on election day. Journalists covering the election were also assaulted and their equipment confiscated during clashes involving masked men.

The by-election was won by Democracy for Citizens Party candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru, who secured 35,440 votes, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). United Democratic Alliance candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah came second with 5,450 votes.

Weke said political contests should be based on ideas and competing plans for the country rather than threats, intimidation or physical attacks against opponents.

“There is no need whatsoever to mete out violence to anyone. It is very, very unfortunate that we've resorted as a country to drums of war. Potentially, this is going to be one of the most violent elections that I've ever seen.”

He called on political leaders from all sides to respect Kenyans who hold different political views, saying elections should give citizens the freedom to decide which candidates they want to support.

His warning comes as political parties and candidates prepare for the next General Election, with the IEBC having set May 29 to August 7, 2027 as the official campaign period.

Concerns over political violence have also emerged in Homa Bay County, where political activities on August 16, 2026 were disrupted by clashes involving armed youths, roadblocks and burning tyres.

The National Police Service said officers had been directed to remain impartial while protecting the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly.

Weke also raised concerns about the Homa Bay violence, alleging that armed groups were involved and claiming that some police officers told him they had been instructed not to intervene.

Human Rights Watch reported in September that unidentified armed groups had attacked civil society and opposition political gatherings in several parts of Kenya. The organisation said at least six people had reportedly been killed and dozens injured in incidents in the months leading to the 2027 election, and called for investigations and accountability.

The Institute for Security Studies also reported that the August attack on an opposition gathering in Homa Bay left two people dead, 46 injured and six vehicles burnt. The report raised concerns about the use of organised youth groups in political confrontations.

Weke said political leaders must take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters and speak out against violence regardless of the political side involved.

“We need to have more politicians speaking against that. It doesn't matter which side you belong to. That level of political intolerance will make it difficult for even the electoral commission to conduct its business.”

He further condemned the killing of Racheal Muthoni Wandeto, a gospel artist who had publicly supported President William Ruto and had tattooed his image on her body.

Wandeto died at Kenyatta National Hospital in May 2026 after she was attacked and set on fire in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Weke said political differences should never place Kenyans at risk, maintaining that every citizen has the right to support the political leader or party of their choice.

The concerns come amid efforts by government agencies and civil society organisations to prevent a repeat of election-related violence. In August, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission launched its Roadmap to a Violence-Free 2027 General Election, which focuses on political intolerance, hate speech, misinformation, organised criminal groups and other issues that could contribute to electoral conflict.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights documented seven election-related deaths during the 2022 election cycle, compared with 99 deaths recorded during the 2017 election cycle.

Weke urged political leaders to use the period before the 2027 election to promote peaceful competition, respect different opinions and ensure Kenyans can take part in the electoral process without fear, intimidation or violence.