ACK warns of political violence, ethnic tension ahead of 2027 polls

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has raised concern over growing political tension ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning against ethnic mobilisation, political violence, voter manipulation and the use of unemployed youth in political conflicts.

In a statement by the Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Thursday, the church said the country must not return to “the disruptive cycle of ethnic mobilization, political violence, voter manipulation, intimidation, and division”.

It said the resurgence of “hooliganism, inflammatory rhetoric, ethnic polarization, and organized disruption of political activities” should concern Kenyans, particularly the reported use of unemployed young people in political conflicts.

“Young lives are being traded for political ambition,” the church said,“No office is worth the blood of Kenyans. No ambition justifies violence.”

The ACK called on political leaders to lower political temperatures, reject incitement and embrace responsible leadership.

It also urged security agencies to act impartially and uphold the rule of law “without fear or favor”.

The church called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to begin urgent preparations for elections that are “free, fair, transparent, credible, and verifiable”.

“Peaceful elections are not achieved on the polling day. They are built through justice, trust, and preparation long before ballots are cast,” the statement said.

The ACK further raised concerns over corruption, economic hardship and human rights violations, including reports of arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“Every person bears the image of God and possesses inherent dignity that no authority may violate,” it said, calling for independent investigations and justice for victims.

The church also criticised the deterioration of healthcare services and prolonged disputes involving health workers, while urging national and county governments to engage health workers urgently.

It warned that corruption remained a major threat, saying public resources were being misused at both national and county levels.

“Justice must not recognize political status, wealth, or even influence,” the church said.

The church's warning comes as political activities in the country intensify ahead of the 2027 polls, with recent rallies and political gatherings marred by violence.