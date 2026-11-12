Bishops direct Catholic churches to bar political addresses before 2027 vote

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has warned politicians against using divisive rhetoric, inciting violence and turning churches into political campaign platforms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a press conference at the John Cardinal Otunga Pastoral Centre in Embu on Thursday, the bishops called on political leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint in their public utterances, warning that careless statements could undermine the peace the country currently enjoys.

"We must not forget the relative peace we enjoy can be lost through careless words. It is in our interest to ensure that peace is sustained through the campaign period," they said.

The church leaders urged all political aspirants, particularly presidential candidates, to make a public commitment to maintaining peace and political decency throughout the electioneering period.

The bishops also directed that political addresses should not be allowed in Catholic churches across the country, instructing priests to enforce the position with diligence.

"Places of worship should be peacefully and prayerfully available to everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, and be symbols of unity, love, and care," they said, adding that politicians had other platforms, including the media, public gatherings and roadside rallies, to seek votes.

On electoral preparedness, the clergy called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to strengthen public confidence by ensuring transparent voter registration, proper training of election officials, effective management of party agents and credible verification of results.

They further urged the commission to remain independent and resist attempts by politicians and powerful interests to intimidate or compromise its work.

The bishops also cautioned Parliament against passing legislation that could undermine electoral transparency, specifically expressing concern over proposals to restrict live broadcasts of presidential vote tallies.

"At this late hour, we should not introduce bills that cast doubt on the credibility of the process into the general elections," they said, urging parliamentary speakers to reject divisive legislation and protect Kenyans' access to electoral information.

They also raised concerns over continued abductions, enforced disappearances and harassment of human rights defenders, accusing some security officers of participating in the violations or allowing goons to attack people exercising their constitutional freedoms.

The bishops called on security agencies to apply the law impartially and protect freedom of expression and association.

They further urged young people to acquire national identity cards and register as voters, warning them against politicians who might entice them with money to participate in political violence.

The clergy's call comes as Kenya prepares for the August 2027 General Election, with political activities continuing to gain momentum.

Political leaders and prospective candidates have already begun popularising their parties and testing political support, although the IEBC has set May 29, 2027, as the earliest date for the official campaign period.