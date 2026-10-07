Ruth Odinga warns ODM against handing preferred candidates direct tickets

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has raised concern over the possibility of ODM giving direct nomination tickets to preferred candidates, warning that such a move could frustrate aspirants, weaken the party and deny members a chance to choose their representatives ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Tuesday, Odinga called on those seeking elective positions through ODM to build support among party members instead of depending on endorsements or assurances from the party leadership.

“All aspiring aspirants aboard this SGR train!! The NGR wagon IS FULL OF passengers who already HAD and now are promised tickets Awuoro!!!!” she said.

Odinga appeared to use the SGR and NGR trains to describe the growing competition within ODM, suggesting that some aspirants may already have been assured of party tickets before members get an opportunity to decide through nominations.

Her remarks came during the month set aside to honour the memory of former ODM leader Raila Odinga, with Ruth calling on the party to remain faithful to the political values he stood for.

“Month of Raila we should talk walk his way. Free and fair nominations!!!!” she said.

She also warned the party against issuing what she described as “free tickets” to favoured candidates, urging aspirants to return to the grassroots and seek the support of voters and party members.

“Let's not kill our favorite train, ODM, with free tickets to our favourites. Go to the people. Power to the people! Aluta continua,” she said.

Ruth’s concerns come despite repeated assurances by ODM officials that the party will conduct competitive and fair nominations ahead of the 2027 elections.

ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga said on July 11, 2026, that party members, rather than leaders, would have the final say on who receives ODM tickets.

Speaking during an economic empowerment meeting in Rongo Constituency, Migori County, Wanga urged aspirants to focus on building support at the grassroots, assuring them that all candidates would be given a fair chance during the nomination process.

“The party will hold free and fair nominations and give everyone who wants to run an equal opportunity. Those who will decide who runs on the ODM ticket are the people.”

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has also ruled out favouritism, telling aspirants to seek the backing of voters instead of relying on party officials to secure nominations.

The debate over how ODM will conduct its nominations comes as political parties prepare for the 2027 General Election and work to meet timelines set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

According to the IEBC, political parties are required to submit details of their planned primaries by March 16, 2027. Party and independent candidate nominations are scheduled to run from May 29 to June 11, while disputes arising from the nomination process must be lodged by June 12.

The General Election is scheduled for August 10, 2027.