Oburu Oginga’s son Jaoko declares 2027 Bondo parliamentary bid

Special Advisor to the President on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods Jaoko Oburu Oginga has declared his intention to contest the Bondo parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, setting up a potential contest against incumbent MP Gideon Ochanda.

Jaoko, who is the son of ODM party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, is seeking to enter elective politics in a constituency previously represented by his father for nearly two decades.

In a campaign message titled Bondo 2027: Charting a New Direction with People-Centred Leadership for Bondo, shared on his X account on Monday, Jaoko said his bid would focus on people-centred leadership and a renewed approach to addressing the needs of Bondo residents.

His campaign carries the message of "Charting a New Direction with People-Centered Leadership for Bondo", which he presents as the central theme of his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 polls.

Jaoko was appointed by President William Ruto on April 22, 2025, as Special Presidential Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods.

In the role, he is tasked with providing strategic advice to the President on economic matters, particularly initiatives targeting vulnerable and marginalised populations.

His responsibilities include advising on job creation, entrepreneurship, sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment programmes.

His entry into the Bondo race puts him on a potential collision course with Ochanda, who is seeking to retain the parliamentary seat on the ODM ticket.

Other aspirants who have expressed interest in the seat include businessman Andiwo Mwai and Nam Lolwe FM journalist Haron John, setting the stage for competition within the party ahead of its nominations.

Bondo holds particular political significance for the Odinga family. Jaoko's father represented the constituency from 1994 to 2013 before moving to the Senate in 2022, having succeeded his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Ochanda subsequently took over the seat in 2013 and has retained it through successive elections.

Jaoko's candidature adds another contender to the unfolding political contest as ODM members position themselves for the party ticket ahead of the August 2027 General Election.