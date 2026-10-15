Oburu is alive but unwell, doctors advise him to avoid crowds, says Ida

Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ida Odinga, has reassured the public that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga is alive but unwell, saying doctors have advised him to slow down and avoid public rallies.

Speaking during the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Ida conveyed Oburu’s apologies to church leaders, family members, friends and other attendees.

She said the veteran politician was unable to attend the gathering because of his health, urging those present to understand his absence as he follows medical advice.

“Please allow me to convey apologies from Dr Oburu Oginga,” she told the gathering.

Ida said Oburu was not feeling well but reassured those present that he was alive, addressing concerns that may have arisen from his absence.

“He's alive, but the doctors who are looking after him have said that he should go slow, not come to a rally like this,” she said.

The reassurance comes amid growing public concern over Oburu’s whereabouts and health following his absence from several public engagements.

On October 6, the ODM leader’s office dismissed social media reports about his health, saying he was “well, safe, and in good spirits”.

The secretariat said he was following doctors’ instructions to rest and limit strenuous physical activities.

His absence from the handover and dedication of Raila’s mausoleum in Bondo on October 7 further fuelled speculation, prompting party officials and family members to issue reassurances about his condition.