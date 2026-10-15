Ida Odinga warns youth against turning political passion into violence

Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ida Odinga, has urged Kenyans to honour the late Raila Odinga’s legacy by embracing peace, tolerance and love, warning young people against turning their political passion into a weapon against those with opposing views.

Speaking during the first anniversary of Raila’s death at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Ida called on political leaders and supporters to respect differing opinions and unite after elections, saying political rivals should not be treated as enemies.

“Do not let your passion turn into weapon. Do not let your love for Baba turn into weapon because weapon is meant to harm,” she told the gathering.

She urged young people not to attack or harm others simply because they hold different political beliefs, saying those who genuinely loved Raila should emulate how he dealt with people who disagreed with him.

“If you truly love Baba, you should treat the people that you don't agree with the way Baba treated the people he did not agree with,” she said.

Ida noted that elections were necessary for Kenyans to choose their leaders, but stressed that competition should not lead to lasting divisions.

“Our people you are contesting against are not your enemies. You are contesting against them. When the election is over, let's get together,” she said.

She also appealed to leaders and people in positions of responsibility to give young people room to express themselves, listen to their concerns, and, when necessary, correct them with love.

“But young people also respect the elders,” she added, urging both generations to listen to and learn from one another.

Ida also asked Kenyans to remember Raila through three gifts: peace, tolerance and love, saying his legacy should be preserved through reconciliation rather than political hostility.

She recalled how the former prime minister forgave people who had wronged him, saying his ability to reconcile with former rivals offered lessons for the country's political leadership.

“Love is what you say to your rivals. You are not my choice, but you are still my countryman,” she said.

Her appeal comes amid growing concerns over the recruitment and use of young people in political violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

A September 2026 report by the Institute for Security Studies warned that gangs have disrupted political rallies and civic meetings, raising fears about election-related violence.

Ida urged Kenyans to carry forward Raila's ideals by protecting peaceful political participation and ensuring disagreements do not turn into violence.