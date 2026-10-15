KETRACO warns of fake job appointment letters circulating online

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) has warned the public about fake job appointment letters circulating online, cautioning job seekers against fraudsters exploiting the job search.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the state-owned electricity transmission company said the letters were fraudulent and did not represent official communications from the organisation.

KETRACO urged members of the public to exercise caution when receiving employment offers and to verify recruitment and appointment-related communications through the company's official channels before taking any action.

“KETRACO wishes to alert the public that fake appointment letters are circulating online. These letters are fraudulent and are NOT official communications from KETRACO,” the notice stated.

The company warned job seekers not to share personal or sensitive information with individuals behind the fraudulent offers or send money in exchange for purported job opportunities.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid sharing personal or sensitive information with individuals behind these fraudulent offers, do not send money in exchange for job offers, appointment letters, or promises of employment, and verify all recruitment and appointment-related communications through official KETRACO channels before taking any action.”

A sample of the circulated document shared alongside the warning is marked “fake” and purports to be an appointment letter issued by KETRACO.

The document, dated October 13, 2026, claims to offer the recipient an electrical engineering position, with a basic monthly salary of Sh85,273 and additional allowances and benefits.

It also lists purported benefits, including medical insurance, a vehicle for daily operations, airtime allowance, and access to short- and long-term loans.

The letter further invites the recipient to attend an aptitude test at the company's offices in Kawi Complex, Block B, South C, Nairobi, on October 17, 2026, at 11:45 am.

However, KETRACO has explicitly warned that such appointment letters are fraudulent and should not be treated as genuine employment offers.

The company did not provide details about the individuals behind the circulated document, the number of people who may have received it or whether any victims had reported financial losses.

The warning highlights the need for applicants to confirm the authenticity of recruitment communications before responding to employment offers, particularly those received through unofficial online platforms.

Employment scams can involve forged appointment letters, fabricated salary packages and requests for payments purportedly meant to facilitate recruitment, interviews or placement. Applicants who share personal documents may also expose themselves to possible identity misuse.

KETRACO advised the public to remain vigilant and share the warning to help protect other potential victims.

“Please remain vigilant and help protect others by sharing this warning. Do not fall victim to employment scams. Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay safe,” the company added.

Job seekers have therefore been urged to rely on verified company communication channels when checking vacancies, appointment letters and other recruitment-related information.

The company’s warning reminds applicants not to pay money or disclose sensitive information based solely on an employment offer that has not been independently verified.