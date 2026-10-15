Ruth Odinga: I'll defend Raila's legacy even if it means leaving ODM

Kisumu Woman Rep and Raila's sister, Ruth Odinga, has defended her late brother Raila Odinga’s legacy of democracy and social justice, saying she is prepared to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) if necessary to continue pursuing the principles he championed.

Speaking during Raila’s first death anniversary at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, Ruth said her brother’s decades-long struggle for political freedoms, equality and citizens’ rights must not be abandoned following his death.

She described Raila as a leader who fought for a country where citizens could express themselves freely, enjoy democratic rights and live without fear of political persecution.

“Raila fought for democracy and the rights of Kenyans, including the freedom to speak. He stood for social justice and the democratic freedoms we enjoy today. Those are the principles that defined Raila Odinga,” Ruth said.

She argued that Raila’s legacy was rooted in equality, justice and democratic governance, rather than the use of state power to intimidate or silence citizens.

“Raila never stood for a system that was there to kill people, to maim people, to bribe people. Raila was there to ensure that every Kenyan had a right. He suffered in jail for it. He suffered in this country for it,” she added.

Ruth urged Raila’s supporters to preserve his commitment to peaceful political engagement and defend the freedoms for which he endured imprisonment and political persecution.

She said commemorating his life would not be enough unless Kenyans continued pursuing the democratic principles that shaped his political career.

Her remarks also signalled her willingness to prioritise the pursuit of justice over loyalty to a particular political party, as questions persist over how Raila’s political ideals will be carried forward following his death on October 15, 2025.

Ruth said she would continue pursuing the cause her brother championed, even if doing so required her to move beyond ODM.

Ruth's central message was that defending Raila’s ideals should take precedence over political affiliation.

Raila’s political journey was closely linked to Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy and constitutional reform. He was detained for years under former President Daniel arap Moi’s administration following the 1982 attempted coup and later became a prominent figure in the campaign to restore multiparty politics. The repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution in 1991 ended the legal monopoly of one-party rule.

Raila subsequently played a significant role in constitutional reform efforts that culminated in the 2010 Constitution, which introduced devolved county governments and established a stronger framework for democratic governance and the protection of rights. His political career also included repeated presidential bids and decades of opposition politics, often centred on electoral accountability and institutional reform.

These struggles helped establish his place in Kenya’s political history, although debates over his alliances and political decisions have continued.

As family members, political leaders and supporters gathered in Bondo to mark one year since his death, Ruth’s message focused on the responsibility of those left behind to sustain his principles.

She maintained that the struggle for social justice, freedom of expression and accountable leadership must continue beyond Raila’s lifetime, regardless of the political platform through which his supporters choose to pursue it.