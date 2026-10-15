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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

RAILA'S FAREWELL

Explaining the gun salute and last post in State funerals
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Explaining the gun salute and last post in State funerals

Military honours are steeped in history and ceremony, serving as formal expressions of respect, remembrance, and solemnity. In Kenya and other Commonwealth nations, the gun salute and the Last Post are central to state occasions, funerals, and memorials. These rituals are precise, disciplined, and carry deep meaning, representing honour, mourning, and a final farewell.

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Inside Raila’s last days: Ruto details health struggles and evacuation
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Inside Raila’s last days: Ruto details health struggles and evacuation

The President said doctors abroad were increasingly worried about Odinga’s condition, leading his medical team, headed by Dr. Oluoch Olunya, to make repeated adjustments to his treatment. Despite his illness, Odinga remained engaged in national affairs, keeping in touch with Ruto while the President attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Speaker Wetang’ula hands Ida Odinga Raila’s complete Parliamentary record
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Speaker Wetang’ula hands Ida Odinga Raila’s complete Parliamentary record

The volume chronicles Raila Odinga’s long career in Parliament, from his early days as a Member of Parliament to his tenure as Kenya’s second Prime Minister (2008–2013). It includes his debates, motions, bills, petitions, and the historic “Prime Minister’s Question Time,” highlighting his tireless work for democracy, equality, and justice.

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Crowd breaks through security to access Raila’s burial site
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Crowd breaks through security to access Raila’s burial site

Teams from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, and county security units had set up multiple lines of protection around the homestead to regulate access. Yet, the sheer number of people outside the gates overwhelmed them, resulting in a brief lapse in order.

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