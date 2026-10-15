RAILA'S FAREWELL

Ruth Odinga: I'll defend Raila's legacy even if it means leaving ODM
She described Raila as a leader who fought for a country where citizens could express themselves freely, enjoy democratic rights and live without fear of political persecution
She described Raila as a leader who fought for a country where citizens could express themselves freely, enjoy democratic rights and live without fear of political persecution
She urged Raila supporters to measure their commitment to his ideals by the difference they had made in people’s lives rather than political negotiations, positions secured or photographs taken in his name
Speaking during Raila’s first death anniversary at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, Macharia recounted his close ties with the Odinga family, describing his support for Raila as a commitment that extended beyond politics to personal friendship and family loyalty
Ruto said Raila frequently reflected on Kenya’s economic journey and questioned why nations such as South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia, which were once on the same development level as Kenya, had advanced to first-world status while Kenya continued to struggle with basic challenges.
President Ruto said Raila’s political journey was never about becoming President but about ensuring Kenya had good leadership capable of transforming the nation from a developing to a prosperous state.
In a heartfelt message to the late former Prime Minister and his family, the crew said they were deeply moved to have documented the life and political journey of a man they described as a symbol of courage, justice, and democracy.
Speaking while honouring Raila’s memory, during the Mashujaa Day celebration at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, President Ruto said the lessons drawn from his life reflected enduring values of selflessness, service, and national unity that every Kenyan leader should emulate.
The Gazette described the late former Prime Minister as one of the principal architects of Kenya’s modern democratic order and a statesman of rare moral courage.
The gesture was a symbol of the country’s gratitude for Raila’s decades of public service and his unwavering dedication to Kenya’s democratic journey.
Military honours are steeped in history and ceremony, serving as formal expressions of respect, remembrance, and solemnity. In Kenya and other Commonwealth nations, the gun salute and the Last Post are central to state occasions, funerals, and memorials. These rituals are precise, disciplined, and carry deep meaning, representing honour, mourning, and a final farewell.
The President said doctors abroad were increasingly worried about Odinga’s condition, leading his medical team, headed by Dr. Oluoch Olunya, to make repeated adjustments to his treatment. Despite his illness, Odinga remained engaged in national affairs, keeping in touch with Ruto while the President attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The volume chronicles Raila Odinga’s long career in Parliament, from his early days as a Member of Parliament to his tenure as Kenya’s second Prime Minister (2008–2013). It includes his debates, motions, bills, petitions, and the historic “Prime Minister’s Question Time,” highlighting his tireless work for democracy, equality, and justice.
The President highlighted the role of political parties in sustaining democracy, national unity, and accountability, stressing that meaningful development and good governance cannot exist without stable political institutions.
At precisely 16:53, the KDF artillery unit fired 17 rounds into the air. Each echo resonated across the fields of Bondo, symbolizing the nation’s respect for Raila’s dedication to freedom, justice, and democracy.
Teams from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, and county security units had set up multiple lines of protection around the homestead to regulate access. Yet, the sheer number of people outside the gates overwhelmed them, resulting in a brief lapse in order.
President Ruto said he frequently consulted with the ODM leader and remained in close contact even as his health worsened.
Ruto reflected on their long political journey, recalling the 2022 general election where they faced off in what he described as a contest between a teacher and his student.
Obasanjo and Raila shared a long friendship rooted in their shared passion for good governance and the advancement of democracy in Africa.
Ida recalled meeting Raila 54 years ago while studying at the University of Nairobi. At the time, she said, he showed no signs of the political life that would later define his destiny and reshape Kenya’s history.
Joho, a long-time member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said Raila’s teachings and values would continue to guide him in public service.
The Siaya Governor said Raila’s actions during that period demonstrated not only defiance but also deep conviction in justice and democracy.
The legislator thanked President Ruto for his empathy and leadership during the difficult period, noting that he asked women MPs to remain in Kenya to support Ida Odinga while others travelled to India.
Speaking during Raila’s burial ceremony in Bondo, Oburu praised the officers for their dedication and loyalty, saying they stood by the late leader throughout his final days.
Speaking during the burial ceremony at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo, on Sunday, Ida said she had never imagined she would be the one to lead the family and the nation in laying Raila to rest.
The senator recounted that he was the one who informed the President about Raila’s deteriorating condition shortly before his death.
Speaking during the ceremony on Sunday, Raila Junior said the choice of colour symbolized peace, strength, and celebration of a life well lived.
In her farewell remarks on Sunday, Ruth said that although many Kenyans did not appreciate his sacrifices, Raila continued to fight for the nation.
The CS noted that the government will adhere to the set attendance limit, emphasizing the importance of respecting the family’s wishes and maintaining decorum.
They are joined by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, among other dignitaries, who have gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran opposition leader and reformist icon.
Ruto arrived at the venue accompanied by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and several other dignitaries.