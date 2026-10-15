Ruth Odinga: I'll defend Raila's legacy even if it means leaving ODM
She described Raila as a leader who fought for a country where citizens could express themselves freely, enjoy democratic rights and live without fear of political persecution
She described Raila as a leader who fought for a country where citizens could express themselves freely, enjoy democratic rights and live without fear of political persecution
In a statement on Tuesday, Odinga urged aspiring candidates to seek the backing of party members rather than relying on endorsements or pre-arranged tickets from the leadership.
Odinga criticised the alleged mobilisation of young people to disrupt political gatherings and strongly condemned attacks on journalists covering the events. She urged political leaders to reject violence and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, movement and expression
Ruth is seeking to take over from Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and become the third person to lead Kisumu County since the introduction of devolved government.
Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.
In a statement on Sunday titled “The Odinga history is littered with sacrifices, not entitlements,” Odinga defended the political legacy of the Odinga family while responding to remarks she claimed were directed at her by the former ODM chairman.
She appealed to senior leaders, clergy, and trustees to spearhead mediation efforts, warning that internal divisions risk weakening ODM’s political future.
Ruth Odinga further called for greater inclusion of young people in party structures, arguing that youth participation across the leadership hierarchy is critical to sustaining ODM’s relevance and internal democracy.
Sifuna’s position has recently been under threat following a National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa, which recommended his removal. The move, however, was blocked by the courts, preventing any immediate change.
In a statement, Ruth Odinga said the backlash against Sifuna intensified after his interview on Citizen TV, where he raised concerns about the source of funds used in recent ODM-linked public conventions, including the high cost of helicopters, large tents and branded merchandise.
Ruth stressed that the ten-point agenda cannot be separated from the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report, which she described as central to restoring public trust.
Her remarks come at the backdrop of claims by a section of politicians who say they held conversations with the late former Prime Minister privately and he told them the direction the ODM party should take even in his absence.
In a statement released by Hon. Ruth Odinga, the family said Beryl died suddenly, noting that the news was received with a heavy heart but accepted as the will of God.
Speaking during a visit by Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino and a delegation to her home at Kango ka Jaramogi to offer condolences, Ruth said her comments were meant to emphasise the need for a strong and united ODM before engaging in alliances.
In her farewell remarks on Sunday, Ruth said that although many Kenyans did not appreciate his sacrifices, Raila continued to fight for the nation.