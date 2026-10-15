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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ruth Odinga

Ruth Odinga defends Sifuna in ODM row
News

Ruth Odinga defends Sifuna in ODM row

In a statement, Ruth Odinga said the backlash against Sifuna intensified after his interview on Citizen TV, where he raised concerns about the source of funds used in recent ODM-linked public conventions, including the high cost of helicopters, large tents and branded merchandise.

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