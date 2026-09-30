CS Wandayi appoints new bosses for KETRACO, Geothermal Development Company

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has named new bosses to head three key state energy agencies, with CPA Tom Odhiambo Imbo taking charge of KETRACO, Stephen Kipsang Busieney appointed to lead GDC and Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua named the new Director General of EPRA.

The appointments, announced by Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Wednesday, take effect immediately and follow recruitment processes conducted by the boards of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), Geothermal Development Company (GDC) and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The new appointments place experienced insiders at the helm of the three institutions, with Imbo and Busieney moving from acting roles at KETRACO and GDC respectively, while Kinyua returns to the top leadership of EPRA after previously serving as its Director of Petroleum and Gas.

“The appointments, which are to take effect immediately are a culmination of rigorous recruitment processes undertaken in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant Human Resource guidelines by the respective Boards of Directors of KETRACO, GDC and EPRA,” the ministry said.

The appointments were approved by Wandayi under the State Corporations Act, Companies Act and Energy Act.

Imbo takes over at KETRACO after spending about 10 years at the state-owned electricity transmission company, where he has worked in finance and strategy and also served as Acting Managing Director.

He has more than 19 years of experience in finance management across the private and public sectors. Before joining KETRACO, he was Head of Management Accounts at United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa).

Imbo holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Education in Economics from Kenyatta University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.

At GDC, Busieney has been promoted from General Manager for Finance and Investment and Acting Managing Director and CEO to become the company's substantive chief executive.

He brings more than 15 years of experience in finance and accounting. Before joining GDC, he worked as Chief Financial Officer at CIMERWA Cement Company Limited in Rwanda.

His appointment puts a finance and investment specialist in charge of the state agency tasked with geothermal exploration, resource assessment, drilling and development of geothermal fields.

Meanwhile, Kinyua has been appointed Director General of EPRA following the resignation of Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria in April 2026 after serving in the position for more than three years.

Kiptoo's departure came amid investigations into alleged irregularities in the petroleum supply chain, including the procurement and importation of substandard fuel. Eng. Joseph Oketch has been serving as Acting Director General since Kiptoo's resignation.

Kinyua previously served as EPRA's Director of Petroleum and Gas before being appointed to lead the regulator.

He will now oversee the agency responsible for regulating Kenya's electricity, petroleum and other energy subsectors, including renewable energy activities.

KETRACO is responsible for developing and operating Kenya's high-voltage electricity transmission network, while GDC is mandated to promote the development of geothermal resources.

EPRA, on the other hand, regulates the energy and petroleum sectors, covering areas such as electricity, petroleum and renewable energy.

“The Cabinet Secretary takes this opportunity to congratulate the appointees and looks forward to their leadership in supporting H.E. the President’s ambitious plans for the Energy and Petroleum Sector,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the appointments mark the completion of the recruitment exercises carried out by the respective boards and confirmed that all three new appointments take effect immediately.