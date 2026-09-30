Edward Kinyua takes over as EPRA Director General

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has appointed Engineer Edward Mwirigi Kinyua as the new Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), replacing Daniel Kiptoo, who resigned from the position.

Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.

His appointment is part of a wider change in leadership at key agencies under the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, with new chief executives also named at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

CS Wandayi appointed Kinyua to lead EPRA, while CPA Tom Odhiambo Imbo was named the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KETRACO.

Stephen Kipsang Busieney was also appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GDC.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum said the three appointments take effect immediately.

It added that the appointments followed recruitment processes carried out by the respective boards in line with the law and human resource guidelines.

Kinyua will now head EPRA, the regulator responsible for overseeing the energy and petroleum sectors, following Kiptoo’s departure from the position.